Bourbonnais Dist. 53 considering athletics, activities fee

BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53, one of few districts that doesn’t already charge families an athletics/activities fee, is considering implementing one to help “reinvest” into its programs.

The Bourbonnais School Board discussed possible changes to school fees during its July meeting; if approved, changes would not take effect until the 2025-26 school year.

Superintendent Adam Ehrman said the conversation would continue in the spring, likely in March or April, regarding a possible restructuring of student fees.

“We know right now we’re in a math equation where we don’t have any [athletics or activities] fees,” he said. “We have no money going towards that. We’ve been doing some things to create funding towards that, but as these other schools in other communities are continuing to do the structures of fees that they are, at some point in time we are going to fall way behind.”

He said it is too early in the discussion to have an exact figure for what families would be charged.

Currently, school fees are $120 for kindergarten through third grade and $150 for fourth through eighth grades.

One option would be to include an athletics/activities fee in the regular school fees that all families pay when registering their kids for school.

This would mean increasing school fees by a greater percentage than a typical increase, with the understanding that those additional funds would go toward athletics and activities.

Another option would be for families to pay a separate fee just for the sports or activities their children participate in.

Athletic Director Andy Burton said he has been looking into the fee structures of nearby school districts.

He said most other districts have been charging an athletics/activities fee for years.

“All that money goes to just enhancing the student experience when it comes to their athletics or activities program,” Burton said. “So B53 has kind of stayed stagnant in this approach, where we’ve never had an activity fee or a sports fee.”

Burton presented some examples of other districts’ fees. The average cost is $30 to $40, he said.

Examples include: Manteno, $75 per sport; Minooka, $40 per sport; Reed-Custer, $25 per sport; Peotone, $75 per sport; Limestone, $25 per sport; Manhattan, $40 per sport (max $80 or $180 per family); Bishop McNamara, $50 fee for all students; Summit Hill, $20 per activity; Grant Park, $30 per sport; Mokena, $50 athletics/ $25 club; Frankfort, $40 per activity; St. George, $40 per activity ($100 max); Bradley Central, monthly cheer cost $20 to $40.

Burton noted the Illinois Elementary School Association increases its fees every year. Game balls and equipment can also be costly. Cheerleading is among the most expensive sports with various costs involved, such as new choreography each year.

“As you guys know, the costs of everything are going up,” Burton said.

Board members said they don’t want the fees to limit students’ participation, meaning some kids wouldn’t try out for a sport they are interested in because their family can’t afford it.

“Has there been given some thought about an athletic scholarship kind of thing for kids who are disadvantaged and unable to pay?” asked board president Jayne Raef.

Board member Erika Young added that she liked the concept of having a maximum fee for kids involved in multiple sports, or families with more than one kid in sports.

“I don’t think anyone in this room would ever hold a kid back if they didn’t have the funds necessary,” Burton said.

Ehrman said part of the discussion will be to communicate what the fees are needed for and that they are not meant to hold kids back.

“Whatever the decision, we would not want to have a situation where it remotely was a limiting factor for participation,” Ehrman said.

If the district moves forward with an athletics/activities fee, it would also eliminate the entrance fee students pay at the gate to watch their peers’ games at Bourbonnais Upper Grade Center.

“If we’re going to do something like this to reinvest into our programs, we also want to say, ‘What is a way that we can get students to actually enjoy that reinvestment?’” Ehrman said.

In the summer of 2023, the district installed a video display board at BUGC, and after covering the cost of the board itself, additional advertisement revenue now goes to fund athletics programs.

The district also uses facilities rental income for the same purposes.

“We can do creative things like that, but at some point in time, you run out of the tools in the tool bag to be able to do some of those things,” Ehrman said. “We need to be able to keep up.”