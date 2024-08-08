Circus coming Saturday to Dwight

DWIGHT — The Culpepper & Merriweather Circus will be heading to Dwight on Saturday.

The circus will hold two showtimes, at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., near the Dwight Elementary School field, 600 S. Columbia St.

For 32 weeks of the year, the Culpepper & Merriweather circus brings a 90-minute show to more than 200 towns in 17 states.

The family-friendly show features big cats, tight rope, aerialists, foot juggling, horses, daredevils and more.

Dwight Rotary Club is sponsoring the event.

Tickets can be purchased at a discounted price of $13 for adults and $8 for children and seniors before circus day from the following places:

• Dwight Ace Hardware

• Dwight Midland State Bank

• SOCU Dwight Branch

• People’s National Bank of Kewanee — Dwight Branch

• Dwight Economic Alliance

Tickets can be purchased online <a href="https://cm-circus.square.site" target="_blank">here</a>.

Online tickets are available until 10 p.m. the night before (Aug. 9) or until sold out.

On circus day, tickets can only be purchased at the box office and will be $16 for adults and $9 for children 2-12 and seniors 65 and older. There is no charge for children under the age of 2.

A portion of the proceeds will support the Dwight Rotary Club.

For more information, visit <a href="http://cmcircus.com" target="_blank">cmcircus.com</a> to see photos and find out more information on this year’s show.