Bringing positive energy: Doc Love's comedy show returns to Kankakee Friday

Upon Doc Love’s return to Kankakee, his goal is to bring positive vibes through his comedy show.

The show is set for Friday at the Majestic Theatre, 150 N. Schuyler Ave., with doors opening at 7 p.m. for the 8 p.m. performance.

Doc Love is a comedian and Kankakee native who is also a graduate of Kankakee High School. Love currently lives in Los Angeles.

Love has performed at the Majestic Theatre before and said he is hoping to bring “good” vibes.

He felt compelled to return for another show in his hometown.

“It feels necessary. … I’m excited to come home,” he said. “I really want everyone to show up.”

The upcoming show is called The Plan for Friday Night and will feature Love and other comedians such as Baldhead Phillips, Kiara Kiki Benson, Poppa Jugo and Erica Clark.

“These comedians are doing big things,” Love said. “They’re headlining their own tours right now. They have really great social media presence.”

Clark has a famous father, actor Mr. T, who is known for his role on the 1980s television show, “The A-Team.” Clark is also currently working on a documentary about Mr. T’s life, Love said.

It’s been over two years since he has been back in the Kankakee area. Love said he plans to bring some positive energy with the upcoming show.

“There’s so much negative stuff going on right now,” he said. “I feel like this will be the perfect opportunity for us to have a night of just fun and laughs.”

Love was born on Oak Street and raised on South Third Avenue in Kankakee.

Kankakee School District 111 faculty and employees of Shapiro Developmental Center and CSL Behring can get discounted tickets at the door.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at <a href="https://bit.ly/4c8QMtq" target="_blank">bit.ly/4c8QMtq</a>.

Tickets can also be purchased at C&L Fine Goods Boutique, 155 S. Schuyler Ave., and Taste Like Home Food Truck.

Besides doing comedy shows, Love can be seen in the Tubi movie “Secrets of a Side Chick,” and he is currently working on a comedy series for TV called “Cut Different.”

Love can be found on Facebook under Diacos Love and Instagram at @doclovecomedy.