Online rental system in the works for Dist. 111's K Center

KANKAKEE — Now that the doors are open on the Dr. Genevra Walters K Community Center, plans for renting out the $26.5 million athletic facility behind Kankakee High School are in the works.

Athletic Director Ronnie Wilcox and K Center facilities manager Sam Jordan gave an update on the status of an online system for facilities rentals during a Kankakee School Board finance committee meeting last week.

Wilcox said an online system called MasterLibrary would be used to schedule usage of not just the K Center, but all athletic and fine arts spaces throughout District 111. The company also provides the program 8 to 18 which the district uses to schedule games.

“This program is going to be huge for the district,” Wilcox said. “This means everybody is on the same system, and it eliminates a lot of confusion.”

He said discussions around simplifying facilities scheduling and rentals came up as the K Center was under construction.

Previously, facilities rentals were completed on paper. The change will bring everything online and into one calendar.

“We’ve been doing rentals obviously for years, but as the community center gets completed and we begin to consider that for people to actually rent it, our old system is kind of archaic,” Wilcox said. “So we’ve been working since probably March or April on updating everything from language to fees. It’s going to help us a lot.”

Details such as the costs and conditions for renting the K Center are still being finalized.

Wilcox said the district is looking to have rentals for the K Center available online starting in January, while rentals for other spaces in the district should be online in the next couple of months.

He said he is still seeking input from the board and administration on things like residents coming in to walk the track or use the facility’s other amenities.

So far, the facility has been used for registration events, basketball camps and team trainings.

Wilcox said the district would be able to block off days and times when athletic tournaments or district events are scheduled to take place.

“The number of inquiries so far about renting the community center is high,” Wilcox noted. “Every volleyball program, baseball program, [Kankakee Community College], travel baseball, travel softball [has inquired].”

Jordan said that individuals or groups interested in renting one of the district’s spaces will be asked to create an online account where they will be able to go in and make a request.

“It will show right there whether it’s available or not, so no one has to be contacted to double check dates and times,” Jordan said.

The user will be asked to provide information about the event they plan to host, such as how many people will attend, what kind of set up they want, if and how much they are charging for admission, whether they will be selling food, etc.

The user will see an estimated cost for the facility after confirming its availability. Things like added security or staff for a large event could increase the final cost.

The information will then be sent to district officials for final approval.

Rentals have to be booked at least 14 days in advance, Jordan said.