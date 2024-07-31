Meet Teresa Lance: District 111 superintendent talks transition, goals

KANKAKEE — If you haven’t gotten to know Kankakee School District 111’s new superintendent Teresa Lance, chances are you will soon.

Having assumed her role July 1, Lance comes to Kankakee with nearly 30 years of experience in education.

She’s originally from New York and has lived and worked as far away as Colorado and Maryland.

But none of those places were quite like Kankakee.

Lance has wasted no time getting to know the community.

One of those occasions was a meet-and-greet in June.

While a few handshakes and a brief introduction might have sufficed, Lance came prepared with a PowerPoint presentation about herself and her transition to Kankakee.

“I am not naive to think this is going to be easy,” she said.

She invited attendees to be the first to fill out a ThoughtExchange survey giving honest, anonymous input into what works and what doesn’t in District 111. Results from the survey, which is now closed, will be used to inform Lance’s priorities moving forward.

Lance also said she’s willing to meet with families in their homes to have face-to-face discussions about individual experiences with the school system. She has since begun having those meetings.

“I should not come here and make assumptions,” Lance said. “That’s not good.”

A few weeks into her tenure, Lance sat down with the Daily Journal to discuss her vision as the superintendent of Kankakee County’s largest school district.

<strong>QUESTION AND ANSWER</strong>

<strong>Q: How has your transition process been going until now?</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> The board gave me 25 days for transition time, and when I ended up having two vacancies in the cabinet level instead of one [assistant superintendents for business and curriculum], they gave me an additional five days. … I used every single one of those days. …

I had one-on-one meetings with every board member. I met with community service individuals, [such as] the police chief, deputy chief, the mayor, the NAACP president, Steven Hunter [Kankakee County Board member]; I met with every principal here. I met with every director. … Then I went to a couple of events in the community, like a pastor’s breakfast and a teen violence prevention panel … I was happy to do it because it helped me to meet people and learn more about Kankakee.

“In addition to that, if I wasn’t in the district, I was reading district policy. I also was given access to emails, so I was able to read emails that were coming in and out, whether it was to the school leadership, the Board of Education, and it was a lot … but those emails gave me insight into the inner workings of the district.”

<strong>Q: What are your impressions of Kankakee?</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> “Overwhelmingly, people tell me it is family-oriented. People care about one another, and people care about the district. And I’ll tell you, I have found that to be so true in my interactions. …

“At the funeral services for Jamir [Frazier, Kankakee student who died in July], it was packed. I don’t know if everyone knew Jamir, but I don’t think there was an empty pew in the church. The mayor was there. So when people said ‘family- and community-oriented,’ that was a true example.

“My impressions are, people want to see this district be successful. There are people invested here. There are people who stay in this district even though they can go somewhere else and get paid more.”

<strong>Q: Is it a goal of yours to improve teacher retention?</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> “Yes, that’s both a short-term and long-term goal. The short term is that we’ve got to create a very robust recruitment and retention plan. We have to partner with both [Historically Black Colleges and Universities] and [Hispanic Serving Institutions]. We have to be intentional about that. That means we have to be willing to travel outside of the state.

“There are over 700 districts in the state of Illinois, and we are all competing from a very small pot. … I know we have the [competency based education] waiver. It allows us to have instructors, but we can’t have students go through pre-K through 12th grade and never have a licensed teacher.”

<strong>Q: What are some of your other goals?</strong>

A: “Another short-term goal is to really get a handle on our fiscal stewardship. How are we doing with the dollars and the cents? ESSER dollars [federal pandemic relief funds] have gone away, and we used a significant amount of dollars to do some renovations and build the Community Center. We don’t have that [funding source] anymore. We have brought transportation in-house, which I thought was the right move, but we’ve got other facilities that we need to take care of that have not been touched. We have old buildings. …

“Our academic outcomes are not good. I need to get our students being able to read by grade 3. We need to graduate our [high school] students within four years …

“I don’t want, because we didn’t prepare them, that they are forced into a low-wage, low-demand job. I want the quality of education here to be so good that our kids have choices, [such as] college, a high-demand, high-wage career or the military, but they have options when they leave us. …

“It’s not just improving graduation rates, because you can graduate and not have access to go to college or get a high-paying job. The diploma means nothing if it doesn’t give you a key to other things. When our kids graduate, I don’t want them to have to sit in remediation courses. That’s not credit-bearing and it costs money. That’s not what we want for our kids.”

<strong>Q: What other issues are important to address?</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> “This one, I don’t think you can really quantify it, but it’s around building public trust and confidence in us. One of the ways I’m trying to demonstrate that is, like the meet-and-greet I had on June 18, making myself accessible. The other thing is, I met with Pathfinder, a marketing company, to start to brainstorm ways that we can create more positive messages that go out to the community. …

“We should keep our families and community members abreast of things that are happening, because if we don’t tell the story, they are going to make up a story. One of the ways is to communicate more. Communicate the positive, and not just through Facebook. … I’m going to do quarterly newsletters. We are looking at revamping the website.”

<strong>Q: What is next in the transition plan?</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> “I’m going to have a superintendent’s transition [advisory] team, and I’m going to break that team up into four sub-committees [operational efficiencies, curriculum, community and family engagement, and educational equity] …

“Each committee will have a focus, and I’m looking for volunteers to join and do that work. I’ll have two retired superintendents that will lead all of it. I don’t lead it because I’m too close to it, and I don’t want my ideas to influence what comes out. … They don’t necessarily get the final say, but it shouldn’t be me coming in saying, ‘We’re going to do this, this and this,’ without taking into account what people have said. …

“At the end of my [first] 100 days, my goal is to have a report [of my findings] that I will publish to the Board of Education. [The report will include], what did the community say were the strengths, challenges, opportunities, and more importantly, what are my immediate next steps what are my long-term next steps.”

<strong>Q: What else do you want people to know?</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> “I need family members to know transformational change is slow, and to do it well means I’ve got to listen and I’ve got to learn. Because I have to understand the context of not just the district, but the community. Change takes time. That doesn’t mean that we don’t move with a sense of urgency.”

<em>Editor's Note: This has been updated to correct Lance's sorority membership.</em>

Currently lives in Flossmoor with her partner, Charlene, and daughter Charday. Her oldest daughter, Amaria, is in college.

Plans to move to Kankakee by 2026 after her youngest daughter is finished with high school.

Started her career as a physical education teacher.

Most recent job was assistant superintendent of equity and innovation at Elgin Public School District U-46.

Previous roles included superintendent of Thornton Fractional High School District 215; assistant superintendent of Harrison School District 2 in Colorado Springs, Colorado; senior turnaround consultant for American Institutes for Research; and principal, assistant principal and teacher in Baltimore City Public School District in Maryland.

Received her doctoral degree in education leadership from the University of Phoenix; her licensure as a superintendent from the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs; her graduate certificate in school administration from Johns Hopkins University and her master’s and bachelor’s degrees from the State University of New York at Cortland.

Is a member of Zeta Phi Beta sorority.