Kankakee boy remembered as loving, kind, playful

The death of a child is always a tragedy, but in Kankakee, it is also a time to come together and show compassion for one another.

That was the case Wednesday when family, friends and community members arrived at Kankakee First Church of the Nazarene to pay their respects to 6-year-old Jamir Frazier, who drowned in the Kankakee River July 16.

A funeral procession led by an all-white, horse-drawn hearse arrived shortly before 11 a.m., followed by visitation services.

Guests arrived wearing mostly black, with silver and blue jerseys worn by Jamir’s football teammates interspersed in the crowd.

Kankakee police were present at the procession.

“We’re here today just trying to offer our condolences to the family and give Jamir the honor that he deserves,” Police Chief Chris Kidwell said.

Kidwell struggled to find the words to encapsulate the situation.

“It’s just a really, really sad incident,” he said. “It is very unfortunate.”

Across the street from the church, a group of employees from Ascension Heritage Village senior living facility stood holding a sign that said they were praying for the family.

“We have a lot of young mothers [on the staff],” said Amy Faford, a transportation worker. “There’s a lot of grandparents living right here, so we can only imagine how they feel, how we would feel if it happened to any of us. Our hearts break for all of the family.”

Mary Brooks, a cook for Heritage Village, said she has known Jamir’s family for a long time, as his mother, Angel Jackson, was one of her hairdressers.

She recalled Jamir’s boundless energy.

“He’s a loving kid. He likes to play around, likes to joke,” Brooks said. “He played a lot of games when I used to be over. He was a smart little child.”

With interests including football, basketball, soccer, swimming, dancing, rapping and video games, Jamir is described in his obituary as “truly an adventurous soul.”

In addition to his parents Angel Jackson and Parrish Person, Jamir is also survived by his stepfather, Dione Flynn; his little brother, My’ier Jackson; step siblings and other family.

Jamir was a student at Mark Twain Primary School and a football player with Kankakee Elite Football.

Jamir’s jersey, No. 12, is being retired.

Seyborn Billings, president of the Elite team, said Jamir was a “great athlete” who was “always willing to work hard.”

“He was one of the linemen, but he really wanted to run the ball all the time,” Billings said.

In addition to finding more ways to honor Jamir, the team is also focused on getting his teammates counseling.

“They’re hurting,” Billings said.

Ulekha Young, Elite cheer director, added that Jamir was “always smiling.”

“He wasn’t the average 6-year-old,” Young said. “He was very much bigger for his age, so he definitely stood out a lot amongst the kids, but it was a good thing.”

Young noted this past year was Jamir’s first playing football, and in his short time in the program, Jamir helped his team earn a Super Bowl win.

“If you were to see him around town, he would be wearing that Super Bowl ring,” she said. “He wore it every day.”

Susan Sharp, of Kankakee, said she has known Jamir’s family for over 30 years, as their children grew up together.

“My nephew played football with the little fella,” Sharp said. “He’s loving and caring. He loved to play.”

“We’re like a big family,” added 9-year-old Khalia Brooks, who described Jamir as “very kind.”

Sharp said the outpouring of support from the community after Jamir’s passing is a “blessing.”

“It broke lots of people’s hearts,” Sharp said. “It’s hard to believe, but things happen in life. That’s part of life. If a tragedy ever happened to anybody, the people in the world should stand up for one another and show their love.”

<strong>SUPPORT GROWS</strong>

A benefit to raise funds for Jamir’s mother on Monday drew a sizable crowd to Old Fair Park.

On July 17, <a href="https://daily-journal.com/news/local/kankakee/hundreds-gather-at-vigil-to-honor-6-year-old-boy-who-drowned-in-the-kankakee/article_dc6ecaa6-4490-11ef-a28e-3717bb826a40.html" target="_blank">hundreds gathered at Beckman Harbor</a> for a balloon release and vigil near the river.

To date, at least $25,831 has been raised via a GoFundMe page to assist Jamir’s family, exceeding the page’s original goal by more than $10,000; for more information, visit <a href="http://gofund.me/4a50a217" target="_blank">gofund.me/4a50a217</a>.

A donation night is planned from 3 to 10 p.m. July 31 at the Bradley Texas Roadhouse, where 10% of purchases with a flyer will be donated to Jamir’s family. For the flyer, go to <a href="http://tinyurl.com/bp9axfxk" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/bp9axfxk</a>.

<strong>INCIDENT DRAWS ATTENTION</strong>

It is believed Jamir was playing on a boat dock with a few other children when he entered the river to retrieve a ball. The river had been swollen due to a series of heavy rains.

After an approximately two-hour search, dive team members from MABAS Division 15 were able to get the boy out of the water with the help of a sonar system.

In addition to the Daily Journal <a href="https://daily-journal.com/news/updated-child-identified-after-drowning-in-kankakee-river/article_7206ca86-43c0-11ef-8b0f-2b7ea0388436.html" target="_blank">reporting from the scene</a>, the river search also attracted the attention of Chicago news helicopters.

Jamir’s death was the second Kankakee River drowning to occur in the city of Kankakee this year; about a month prior, on June 15, the body of 58-year-old Kankakee resident Roger Brooks was pulled from the river a short distance west of where Jamir was found.

The death of Brooks, who had fallen out of a fishing boat, sparked discussion among local officials regarding river safety and whether or not a river patrol, additional rescue equipment or other preventative measures are needed.