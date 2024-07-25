Ascension Saint Mary's Hospital to be sold

KANKAKEE — Kankakee’s Ascension Saint Mary’s Hospital is set for new ownership and soon no longer will be a Catholic-based institution.

Upon completion of Thursday’s announced sale of nine Ascension Illinois hospitals — including Kankakee-based Ascension Saint Mary’s — to Prime Healthcare, all the facilities no longer will be Catholic hospitals.

The institution also no longer will hold not-for-profit status.

Prime and Ascension have been working with the Archdiocese of Chicago to determine if there are Catholic traditions the hospitals can carry on, according to published reports.

Terms of the sale were not made public.

Saint Mary’s has been in operation since 1897. It was first known as Emergency Hospital, with the Sister Servants of the Holy Heart of Mary taking an active role in the operations of the facility.

The hospital was renamed St. Mary’s Hospital in 1925.

The pending transaction is expected to close within the first quarter of 2025, according to a news release from Ascension Illinois.

“Ascension Illinois has been committed to our Mission of serving all persons, with special attention to those who are most vulnerable. Prime Healthcare’s Mission and commitment to clinical excellence and health equity will carry on this legacy, ensuring that the greater Chicago area has sustainable, quality healthcare access long into the future,” said Polly Davenport, president and CEO of Ascension Illinois, in the news release.

“We are confident that Prime will continue its record of excellence and look forward to working in partnership through the sale close process,” Davenport said.

Also included in the sale of the nine Illinois hospitals and four senior-living facilities is Heritage Village and Heritage Lodge in Kankakee. As of Jan. 1, there were 775 employees at Saint Mary’s Hospital, according to the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County. The number of employees at Heritage Village and Heritage Lodge could not be determined. A call to Heritage Village for information by the Daily Journal was not immediately returned.

Prime Healthcare, headquartered in Ontario, Calif., has 44 hospitals and more than 300 outpatient locations in 14 states.

It has a mission “to save and improve hospitals so that they can deliver compassionate, quality care to patients and better health care for communities,” according to the release.

The Ascension hospitals acquisition would be Prime’s first hospitals in Illinois.

The sale also includes Ascension St. Joseph in Joliet.

<strong>FOR-PROFIT STRUCTURE</strong>

Ascension Saint Mary’s Hospital no longer will be a not-for-profit hospital.

As part of the deal, only St. Francis in Evanston would retain its not-for-profit status as part of the Prime Healthcare Foundation, said Prime spokeswoman Elizabeth Nikels in a published report.

Prime intends to hire all hospital and care facility staff, though workers will be asked to reapply for their jobs through “a streamlined, online application system,” Nikels said.

Employees will receive more information about the application process as the acquisition date approaches, she said.

Nikels also said Prime never has closed any of its hospitals and is committed to the long-term success of each location. The hospitals would retain their names minus “Ascension.”

It plans to invest $250 million in the facilities. Based on nine hospitals, that could be a $27.7 million upgrade, per hospital.

“Prime has improved the quality of care in every hospital that joins the system and invests significant resources in technology, infrastructure and systems improvement,” Nikels said. “Prime will maintain all hospitals and facilities at closing of the transaction and continue their service to their communities.”

Other Illinois hospitals that are part of the sale are:

• Ascension Holy Family, Des Plaines;

• Ascension Mercy, Aurora;

• Ascension Resurrection, Chicago;

• Ascension St. Francis, Evanston;

• Ascension St. Joseph, Joliet;

• Ascension St. Joseph, Elgin;

• Ascension St. Mary, Chicago;

• Ascension St. Elizabeth, Chicago.

Other facilities involved in the sale include Fox Knoll Village in Aurora, Villa Franciscan Place in Joliet and Resurrection Place in Park Ridge, all now operated by Ascension Living.

Also, the deal must gain approval from the Archdiocese of Chicago and the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board in order for the sale to move forward.

<strong>DEAL NOT DONE</strong>

Until the deal is finalized, Prime Healthcare and the included Ascension Illinois facilities will continue to operate independently under a consulting agreement between the two organizations.

“Our agreement with Ascension reflects our decades-long mission of saving, improving and investing in community hospitals, and we are excited to bring these Ascension Illinois facilities into our Prime Healthcare family, preserving our shared values and mutual commitment to patient-centered care,” said Dr. Sunny Bhatia, president and Chief Medical Officer of Prime Healthcare.

“Like Ascension, Prime Healthcare has a strong tradition of ensuring health equity and social responsibility. This transaction will enable a continuation of this tradition and expand our dedication to compassionate care, clinical excellence and service to patients and the greater Chicago community.”

The hospitals now for sale were once part of Presence Health and then, in 2018, became part of AMITA Health. In 2022, the hospitals then became Ascension Illinois hospitals.

Ascension, which has 140 hospitals across the country, will hold on to five Illinois hospitals.

With the acquisition, Prime Healthcare will have expanded its presence to the third largest metropolitan area in the United States. Prime already has facilities in the New York and New Jersey areas and Los Angeles.

When contacted by the Daily Journal, representatives for Ascension Saint Mary said they could not comment further.