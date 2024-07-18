Bradley School Board OKs allowing police access to security footage during emergencies

BRADLEY — Security video footage at Bradley elementary schools will be shared with the Bradley Police Department and the Kankakee County Emergency Telephone System Board during emergency situations.

The Bradley Elementary School Board OK’d agreements last week with the village of Bradley and KanComm allowing the agencies to access the school district’s camera system in an emergency situation.

Superintendent Chris Hammond said that the agencies have accessed camera footage in the past from local schools when no formal agreements were on the books.

The intergovernmental agreements allows the agencies to work with the district’s IT department and access necessary passwords.

In the event of emergency situations, such as active shooters, bomb threats or other safety threats, the police and county 9-1-1 dispatch center are authorized to access school security cameras’ real-time footage and video recordings.

This access includes emergency situations both during and after school hours when the agencies are notified of an alarm, suspect criminal activity threatening safety on school property, or are notified by district administration.

The police or KanComm wouldn’t be routinely monitoring cameras, however, as access is only intended for emergency situations, per the agreements.

Hammond said the district would typically be the one to initiate sending footage over to police because school officials are the first to know of a situation.

The footage is usually sent after the fact, he said, but police can also access live footage if needed during an emergency.

If an incident like a fire occurs when school is not in session, emergency responders would have the ability to check the cameras to see if and where the fire is located.

“It would only be based on an emergency situation,” Hammond said. “Typically that would come from us, so we would be the ones to know if there is a fire or an active shooter right away, and we would notify the police.”