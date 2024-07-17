NABVETS plan flag ceremony, hope to welcome community in Pembroke

It is a ceremony that is deeply moving, yet its origins are obscure.

It is the correct way of folding the American flag. If you have ever been to a funeral of a veteran, you have likely seen it. The flag is folded — 13 times into a triangle — and then handed to the next-of-kin of the deceased veteran.

Each fold has a particular meaning. The ceremony honors, among other things, life, the armed forces, motherhood, fatherhood, faith and, of course, those veterans who have given what Abraham Lincoln called, “the last full measure of devotion.” The final fold reminds us, the National Flag Foundation says, of “In God We Trust.”

Many families will display the folded flag in a wooden triangular case.

At 2 p.m. Saturday, the flag-folding ceremony will be performed at Chapter 84, 13161 E. Central Ave., Pembroke. The ceremony will be preceded by a Commander’s Luncheon at noon, where a sandwich buffet will be provided.

The ceremony and the buffet are free and the community is invited.

This particular flag will be folded by veterans and former drill sergeants Fred and Marita Tetter. Once folded and placed in a wooden case, the flag will be permanently displayed at the post.

Conrad Robinson, the commander of the chapter, describes the flag folding as a “sacred moment.”

The intent of the ceremony and luncheon is to thank the community for its past support and welcome them, again, to the chapter.

Pembroke has had a NABVETS chapter since 2011 and the members have operated at the current facility for the past six years. The chapter building serves as a gathering place for the area. It has been home for anniversaries, family reunions, memorial repasts for funerals and a wide array of social events. The NABVETS chapter was one of the first Pembroke buildings to use natural gas.

It is one of the few places in Pembroke for entertainment, Robinson explains. Each Thursday, people gather for cards, dominoes and chess. There’s line dancing on Fridays.

Under the motto, “We served our country, now we serve our community,” NABVETS also organizes and funds a number of service projects. They give out three $500 scholarships each year. At 3:30 p.m. on Thursdays, in collaboration with local farmers, they give out produce at the post to those in need. During the year, members hand out bicycles to local children, march in area parades and serve as the honor guard at veterans’ funerals. The post has also donated toiletries to the residents of the Illinois Veterans’ Home at Manteno.

The chapter home is being upgraded. There is new air conditioning. Lighting is coming for the parking lot. Sixteen security cameras are being installed. Metal-detecting wands have been purchased and paid security will be added for evening events.

“We are involved,” Robinson said, “and we want the community to feel comfortable here.”

All of this, NABVETS member and Hopkins Park Mayor Mark Hodge explained, is designed to put the community “at ease.”

The welcoming atmosphere seems to be working, said Leonard Porter, a Vietnam veteran, is a longtime local NABVETS member and the vice commander of the chapter. Porter said the improvements have been noted and residents feel good about coming to recent post events.

The national NABVETS were founded in 1969 in Milwaukee. Communication with Black veterans has always been a goal. Many veterans do not know the benefits they are entitled to and can be reluctant to apply for them. NABVETS seeks to help veterans and to also help in the community.

On Saturday, they may be folding a flag, but they hope to unfold a bright future in their community.