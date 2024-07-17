BBCHS referendum to appear on November 2024 ballot

BRADLEY — Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School supporters will be asking voters this November to say yes to a tax increase aimed at funding $62 million of a $70 million expansion and renovation plan.

After exploring the referendum possibility for several months, the BBCHS District 307 School Board unanimously approved a resolution Monday to move forward with placing a question on the Nov. 5 ballot.

With the board’s approval, the district now must file the question with the Kankakee County Clerk before the Aug. 19 deadline.

“We had a really robust community-engagement process that started back in December, and I think it’s time for us to let our voters have a say on what we need to do,” Superintendent Matt Vosberg said.

The district hired architecture firm Because Life Deserves Design Architects to organize the community engagement process, which involved forming a committee of residents tasked with informing the public on the school’s long-standing facilities needs.

The committee took part in hosting three community engagement sessions encouraging residents to provide input.

Feedback from the sessions, along with the results of an online survey sent to residents, led the committee to recommend a $70 million option to the board in June.

The survey indicated that 51.5%, or 371 out of 721 respondents, said they would be in favor of the school issuing $62 million in bonds to fund building improvements.

“It will be a lot of work [to pass a referendum], and it will come down to a few percentage points in the end about what happens,” Vosberg said. “But I think we owe it to our students — current and future students — to let our community decide what they prioritize for us.”

<strong>DISTRICT PLEDGES $8 MILLION</strong>

The $70-million plan was in the middle price range of eight options presented by BLDD Architects.

With a fieldhouse addition, a main circulation corridor and new cafeteria, the plan aims to eliminate the need for mobile classrooms while improving the safety, security and infrastructure of the 700 W. North St. facility.

“I think the request is reasonable,” Vosberg said. “Also, remember we are pledging $8 million from reserves, which is a considerable savings. If you were to finance that out over 20 years, it’s several million dollars that you would pay in interest.

“I think we’ve shown our community, by building that pledge reserve, by keeping our expenses and what we spend per pupil below the state average, we’ve been good stewards of taxpayer money, so it’s time to let them have a say on what we do with our facility.”

Vosberg said the district has about $27 million in reserves, which has taken several years to build.

“I think we just, as a district, treat the resources like they are our own, and we make solid financial decisions,” he said.

Monday’s decision has been many years in the making.

The possibility of a referendum was explored in 2020, but put on pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Discussions resumed in 2022, but the board at the juncture decided the timing still wasn’t right.

Previous referendums asking the community to fund the construction of a new high school failed in 2013, 2007 and 2006.

Vosberg said the last time a referendum was passed for BBCHS was more than 40 years ago, when voters approved a measure to fund the construction of the school’s auditorium and pool.

Board President Justin Caldwell said the goal is to create an environment that allows students to thrive.

“At the end of the day, it’s to provide our students with the best possible education that we can,” he said. “We’ve done our work, the committee has done their work; now it’s going to be up to the community as a whole to decide what we do next.”

<strong>COMMUNITY CAMPAIGN FORMING</strong>

Board member Lubow Lewicky asked how the district would be communicating what it wants to accomplish going forward.

“How are you going to explain to the community what you want and really push this?” she asked. “You push it gently now, because it was up in the air, but now it’s a go. … How are you going to push the agenda further?”

Vosberg said that district employees cannot advocate for people to vote on the referendum; they can only communicate what the district’s needs are, what improvements it plans to make and how the money from the bond sales would be spent.

The district will have information on its website regarding the proposal, including a calculator allowing people to input their home value and calculate what their property tax increase would be if the referendum passes.

Vosberg said a community group of BBCHS supporters will be formed to do “a lot of the heavy lifting” with communications, including encouraging people to vote.

Members of the campaign will also raise funds to help the district with its communication strategy.

The group would likely look to raise around $50,000 for things like yard signs, radio advertisements, etc., Vosberg said.

“A lot of referendums are successful because the people that supported it, voted,” he said.

The group is scheduled to have its first meeting next week.

Amy Kemp and Angela Morrey, co-chairs of the community facilitating committee, said some members of the committee will likely take part in the new group, which is in the early stages of forming.

However, this group will be taking on a new commitment.

“Most people probably don’t even know that 400 kids are leaving the building everyday [to walk to mobile classrooms],” Kemp said. “If you don’t have a student here, you wouldn’t know that. So just that education piece I think [is most important].”

Morrey said that more help will be sought from the community in getting the word out.

“One step, next step forward in the process,” Morrey said. “November is just a few short months away.”

BBCHS Referendum Question

“Shall the Board of Education of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School District Number 307, Kankakee County, Illinois, alter, repair and equip the Bradley-Bourbonnais High School Building and improve the site thereof, including installing safety, security and technology improvements, improving heating, cooling and ventilation systems and fine arts facilities, building and equipping a fieldhouse addition, eliminating mobile classrooms, renovating science labs and other learning spaces and expanding cafeteria and food service areas and issue bonds of said School District to the amount of $62,000,000 for the purpose of paying the costs thereof?”