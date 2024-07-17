250 backpacks to be handed out on Aug. 3 at Farmers' Market

It’s hard to believe, but a new school year is right around the corner.

Mark your calendar for Aug. 3 at the downtown Kankakee Farmer’s Market where the Kankakee County Recorder’s office is spearheading an effort to give out 250 backpacks for school age children from kindergarten through eighth grade.

The backpacks are provided by the following: State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, state Rep. Jackie Haas, R-Bourbonnais, Sheriff Mike Downey, States Attorney Jim Rowe and County Recorder Lori Gadbois

“We did this last year with great success during our Community Service Day 2023,” Gadbois said. “So for 2024 we wanted to try something different. We are partnering with Pledge for Life Partnership and the Hidden in Plain Sight trailer on Saturday Aug. 3 from 8 a.m. to noon, handing out 250 backpacks with school starter supplies in them.”

Children must be present to receive a backpack and should be accompanied by a parent or guardian. This will be for the first 250 school age children. During the visit, attendees can also speak with any of the backpack sponsors who plan to be on hand during the morning.

The new Hidden in Plain Sight Trailer will also be on display for parent or guardian to visit. Also on the Gazebo Stage entertainment will be provided by Grant and Alaina Bahr, and then Mary Claire Dwyer.