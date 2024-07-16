No immediate ruling on hearing to dismiss case against village of Manteno, Gotion

KANKAKEE — There is no motion regarding Gotion — at least in the Kankakee Country Circuit Court at this point.

A decision on the hearing to dismiss the case of the Concerned Citizens of Manteno and Brian Kovaka vs. the Village of Manteno, Francis Smith and Gotion Inc. was held Monday in Kankakee County Circuit Court in front of Judge Lindsay Parkhurst.

Noting there is considerable information to digest, Parkhurst pushed her ruling back 75 days.

The case involving the lithium battery manufacturer originally was filed in December 2023 by the plaintiffs (Concerned Citizens and Kovaka) and claims Manteno didn’t follow its own code when allowing the rezoning of the property at 333 S. Spruce St., Manteno, from light industrial to heavy industrial.

Parkhurst heard about 45 minutes of arguments from both sides for Monday before saying she would have a decision on the dismissal of the case at 9 a.m. Sept. 30.

The matter will be addressed in courtroom 204.

“I appreciate the arguments,” Parkhurst said. “This was a lot. … I want to give it a lot of time, and I want to do my own research as well.”

Parkhurst added she has a couple of other court cases upcoming that also will take up time in her court.

“That’s what I expected,” said Robby Dube, the attorney representing the CCOM. “It’s a pretty complex case. I think she’s going to issue a written decision. I think she knows the case could be appealed so she wants to be thorough. Getting an opinion in 60 days is pretty fast.”

Joe Cainkar, the attorney for Manteno, and David Streicker, the attorney for Gotion Inc., argued for the dismissal.

Cainkar also said it’s what he expected on the ruling to be made Sept. 30.

“She wants to read [everything] to make an exact judgment,” he said.

<strong>TRIAL LOOMING?</strong>

If Parkhurst rules against dismissal, the case then will proceed to trial.

After the rezoning was approved unanimously in November by the Manteno Planning Commission, it was approved 5-1 by the village board Dec. 4. Gotion then finalized the purchase of the former Kmart distribution warehouse for $139.5 million from Transform Manteno, the former owners.

Smith was involved in the suit because of his official capacity as chairman of the Manteno Plan Commission, according to court documents. Kovaka is a resident of Manteno, who owns the property at 863 White Tail Bend, which lies within 1,200 feet of the Gotion plant, according to the documents.

The defendants argued the rezoning was a long and arduous procedure, and the plaintiffs can’t challenge the process because the result wasn’t in its favor, based on previous court rulings within the state of Illinois.

Manteno and Gotion also argued against the CCOM’s claim the plant would be a public nuisance because of the toxic chemicals being used in the manufacturing of the lithium batteries. The defendants said the manufacturing site is consistent with other industry within the immediate area.

The plant is also on the western edge of the village and is far enough away from residential areas, Manteno and Gotion assert.

In addition, the Gotion plant will be an economic boost with the investment of $2 billion and the hiring of 2,600 employees with high-paying jobs. The plant also would have no negative effect on property values.

The plaintiffs argued in addition to the rezoning going against the village’s code, allowing the battery plant at the Spruce Street location didn’t follow Manteno’s comprehensive plan that was adopted in 2006. That plan called for heavy industry to be on the east end of the village.

In rebuttal, Streicher also argued the plaintiffs’ claims that Gotion’s plan for 200 trucks per day entering the facility was far short of the 600 per day that was common when it was the Kmart distribution center.

“Those trucks didn’t have toxic chemicals,” Parkhurst said.

Streicher added that they don’t know what was in the Kmart trucks.

“The cargo is different,” Parkhurst said.

There was a lot of information to digest from both sides which was, in part, why Parkhurst said time is needed before rendering a decision.