Memories made through Bradley couple's long-time travel business

BRADLEY — Living out of a suitcase is often viewed as an unpleasant lifestyle.

For Carl and Jan Coleman, they wouldn’t have wanted life any other way.

While they had to live out of a suitcase, for sure, they were also lucky enough to have been able to travel and explore the world through a 17-year career as the owner-operators of Jan & Carl’s Tours.

The Bradley couple’s long-lasting adventure of coordinating and chaperoning mainly local travels, however, concluded in June. Their well-worn passports can be put away.

More than 50 years of planning, coordinating and chaperoning travel adventures has concluded.

Through their own group travel business, Jan & Carl’s Tours, it successfully provided trips for the community for the past 17 years.

Before starting her own business with her husband Carl, 84, Jan, 83, worked locally in the Savers Club & Group Travel at Kankakee Federal Savings and Loan bank.

She was responsible for coordinating destination trips, cruises, and shows. Jan and Carl chaperoned members for over 34 years through the Kankakee Federal program.

Between the bank travel club and their own business, the Coleman’s had explored the world for more than half a century. All in all, that’s quite the line of “work.”

On June 12, Jan and Carl chaperoned their last trip at their business.

Jan and Carl’s daughter, Ronda Bond, of Bradley, said no matter where she goes, she is amazed by the amount of people who have traveled with her parents during the years, reminiscing about the beautiful cruises, trips to other countries and shows they had been on.

“My parents were truly blessed in having the opportunity to coordinate these trips throughout the years and very fortunate to have the opportunity to go on so many cruises and travel the country but, most importantly, to have created the memories and friendships that were built with their group travel business is astonishing,” Bond said.

“I know they both cherish and value the friendship and support from everyone that they have had the privilege to travel with.”

<strong>PLACES TRAVELED</strong>

Jan Coleman said she has coordinated 277 dinner and theater trips through her travel business.

One of the most popular places to travel during holidays, she said, was in Branson, Mo.

“Branson Christmas was always a big hit, and Nashville Christmas” Coleman said.

The types of cruises Coleman said they traveled on were Holland America and Celebrity Cruises. Celebrity Cruises was the favorite cruise taken, she said.

Right before COVID-19 hit, Coleman had a cruise scheduled to Hawaii through Norwegian Cruise Line.

Coleman said prices to go on trips are very high due to the inflation spike post pandemic.

People were so considerate of one another, Coleman said, describing the people who traveled on the cruises with her. That behavior, she said, still resonates with her today.

She said their travels hit every state and nearly every national park.

A trip to New Mexico was another trip she said that people enjoyed. A trip to the Canadian Rockies was another which received glowing reviews.

“It was really pretty to give a raft ride on,” she said, describing the trip to the Canadian Rockies. People liked the Canadian Rockies better than Alaska because people were able to see more there, Coleman said.

“Our family is so happy that my parents have been blessed in having the opportunity to coordinate these amazing trips and have had the opportunity to travel the country,” Bonds said.

“But most importantly to have created the memories and lifelong friendships,” Bonds said during the last chaperoned trip held last month in Aurora. It was a one-day trip to a show and lunch.

“I do know that my mom and dad cherish and value the friendship and support from everyone that they have had the privilege to travel with. They created a lot of neat memories and met a lot of people.”