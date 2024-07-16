Block party being held for 3rd annual Teen Talent Takeover

A block party is being held for the third annual Teen Talent Takeover.

The Teen Talent Takeover is a competition for kids ages 12 to 20 to showcase their talents for a chance to win an array of prizes.

The prizes range from free gear and studio time to a spot at the 4th annual Kankakee Estival Festival.

The July 20 event takes place from 1 to 5 p.m. and is located next to Art & Sol, 217 S. West Ave., Kankakee.

The reveal of the newest addition to Downtown Kankakee’s vibrant collection of murals will take place Saturday followed by the competition from 3 to 5 p.m.

There will be live paintings, art vendors, as well as concessions for the whole family.

Performers must be between 12 to 20 years old and reside in Kankakee or surrounding counties.

This event is sponsored by Cirka, in part with Art & Sol, Amg, 5kS Productions, King Music Inc. and WGFA Radio.

For more information, go to <a href="http://cirkakankakee.org" target="_blank">cirkakankakee.org</a>.