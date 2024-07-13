Kankakee Dist. 111 administrator raises approved

KANKAKEE — Administrators in Kankakee School District 111 will be getting pay raises in the 2024-25 school year.

The Kankakee School Board on Monday approved a range of salary increases for administrators.

Most are getting pay bumps in the range of 2 to 5%, aside from one of the superintendent’s cabinet members, who will receive a 12% raise.

The raises were tabled from the board’s June 10 meeting after one of the board members motioned to amend the raise for Shemeka Fountain, assistant superintendent of human resources, to a smaller increase.

Board member Darrell Williams then suggested the item be tabled until the next meeting so the board could discuss the matter with the superintendent.

“It’s not in our scope to sit here and say what we want somebody to get paid,” Williams said to the board in June. “That is not our job.”

The board unanimously approved the raises Monday as they were originally proposed, including the full 12% increase for Fountain.

Fountain's annual salary will increase from $131,040 to $146,666.

“There was one very large increase for HR, and that’s because the position was underpaid based on the other two cabinet positions,” said Board President Chris Bohlen. “We were trying to make sure equity exists between the cabinet positions.”

Superintendent Teresa Lance, who officially started her position July 1, recommended the hires of two assistant superintendents while she was transitioning into her role.

Also starting their positions July 1 were Kelly Gilbert, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction [with a $145,000 annual salary], and Harrison Neal, assistant superintendent of business services [with a $150,000 annual salary].

Lance said the salary ranges for Gilbert and Neal were based on comparable salaries in the area as well as their years of experience.

Lance noted that former superintendent Genevra Walters made the recommendation to increase Fountain’s salary.

“To be honest with you, if you look at the salary of the assistant superintendents that I hired, it makes sense to level the playing field,” Lance said. “It didn’t make sense to continue to keep her at a lower rate when she had more years of experience in an assistant superintendent role than Dr. Gilbert.”

Walters, who recommended the administrative raises before retiring June 30, said that salaries in the past have been based on a person’s years of experience as an administrator, their level of responsibilities, the size of the building they are assigned to and the age of the students they work with.

“If someone wants to leave the high school and go to a lower grade, in the past, we would never lower their salary,” Walters noted. “So, there are some people that may have a smaller [raise], not because their performance is not good, but because they came in with a higher salary based on their assignment.”

For instance, Vernita Sims, currently the Mark Twain Elementary School principal, is among the district’s highest paid administrators; she previously was the principal of Kankakee High School. The KHS principal is now Albert Brass.

• Teresa Lance, superintendent — $225,000

• Harrison Neal, assistant superintendent of business services — $150,000

• Shameka Fountain, assistant superintendent of human resources — $146,666 (12% raise)

• Kelly Gilbert, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction — $145,000

• Jennifer Way, director of district improvement — $136,710.52 (4% raise)

• Dan Dannenberg, director of technology — $134,087 (4% raise)

• Vernita Sims, Mark Twain Elementary principal — $130,274 (2% raise)

• Albert Brass, Kankakee High School principal — $128,125 (2.5% raise)

• Carrie Clodi, director of special education — $124,800 (4% raise)

• Ronnie Wilcox, director of athletics — $123,153 (5% raise)