African-American history museum exhibit highlights Negro League Baseball

The Alkebulan History Center is a place where every last item, image and artifact has a story.

The latest exhibit at the African-American history museum tells the story of Negro League Baseball.

Featuring a multitude of baseball memorabilia, including books, bats, balls, bobbleheads, stamps, photos and news articles, the Negro League Baseball exhibit opened this week at the center, 288 S. Fourth Ave., Kankakee, and will be on display through December.

The center is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and from 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays, or by appointment by calling 815-573-1488.

Admission to the center is always free.

The center is home to an extensive collection of artwork, books, antiques and other relics related to the African-American experience. It serves to educate the community on significant local and national figures and events in history.

The center’s name, Alkebulan, refers to the continent that was renamed as Africa.

Leonard Porter, 79, a Vietnam veteran and retired Kankakee Community College professor, turned his vast collection into a museum 15 years ago in 2009.

The current building is its third location, and Porter hopes to eventually secure a larger space with more room to display all the pieces of his collection.

“There will never, as long as I’m involved, be a cost to come see this [museum],” Porter said. “Black history should be free to anybody who wants to learn it or experience it.”

Porter said he has been collecting items related to Negro League Baseball history for years, but current events in the news have inspired him to place them front and center in their own exhibit.

“I’ve been working on this for a while,” he said. “I mean, some of these artifacts I’ve had for a long, long time, and I just save them for the right time.”

On June 18, Willie Mays, legendary Major League Baseball player who began his career in the Negro Leagues, died at age 93. Nicknamed “the Say Hey Kid,” Mays is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time.

“He was more than just a baseball player,” Porter said. “He was a nice guy.”

When he heard the news of Mays’ death, Porter felt compelled to display a baseball bat he acquired years ago that commemorated Mays’ 600th career home run, which occurred Sept. 22, 1969, at San Diego Stadium.

On May 28, the MLB announced that it integrated Negro Leagues statistics — specifically from seven different Negro Leagues from 1920 to 1948 — into its historical records.

This meant, among other changes, that Negro League player Josh Gibson had the highest single-season Major League batting average at .466 in 1943 and the highest career batting average at .372.

Porter noted the MLB’s decision caused some controversy, as some records are now held by different players.

“Some of the Negro League players have done a little bit more than some of the Major League players, so they didn’t want to exchange that,” he said.

Porter’s exhibit highlights Mays and other legendary Negro League figures like Andrew “Rube” Foster, who lived in Kankakee for part of his life.

“[Foster] gave birth to the Negro Leagues; he started it from scratch,” Porter said. “The first team was in Chicago.”

He said he is pushing for a monument honoring Foster to be erected in Kankakee.

Also part of the exhibit is a book on Jackie Robinson — the first African American to play in the MLB in the modern era — which was autographed by Robinson’s daughter.

Despite the book’s value as a collectors’ item, Porter still leaves it out for the public to thumb through.

“I want people to see it,” he said. “A book that’s not used is being abused. You’ve got to read it.”

After the Negro Leagues came up in the news in recent months, people began asking Porter questions about their history.

He said many people were unaware of the Negro Leagues entirely or had forgotten whatever information they learned in the past.

“People just don’t realize how important this was for the culture,” Porter said. “Baseball history is so, so American, like apple pie and all that stuff. Back in the day, African-American players couldn’t play in the major leagues, so they started their own league.”