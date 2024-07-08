County health department's makeup is scrutinized

KANKAKEE — The racial makeup of the Kankakee County Health Department workforce was questioned recently during the County Board's Executive Committee meeting.

Kankakee County Board member Steven Hunter, who is Black, asked Kankakee County Health Administrator John Bevis how many of his employees "look like me?"

Bevis answered, "Today, zero."

Hunter then asked if he could name five Black people who have been employed at the health department in the past five years. Bevis said since he has been the health administrator, there have been 17 Black people who worked in the county health department.

"I am embarrassed to say that as of today, we sit at zero, but that's not because of me," Bevis said. "It's because of their choices to retire or resign. But we have had 17. I can also say that in the last nine months, we've offered four positions to African American employees who have all declined for different reasons, mostly money.

"Had those individuals been selected and accepted [positions], we'd be sitting at almost 12% African American and 41% Hispanic employees at the health department. But they declined. I can't make them come, Steve."

When contacted by the Daily Journal on Wednesday, Bevis reiterated that the biggest challenge to recruiting minority employees is because of wages. Most of the positions at the health department require some form of post-secondary education whether it be a nursing degree or bachelor's in the health sciences field.

Bevis added that the county has approximately 12 positions at the health department that require a registered nurse degree. The health department is competing with two hospitals and other health agencies that pay more money. Bevis said hospitals pay $10 to $15 more per hour than what the health department can pay.

"And I think that that's where, especially since COVID, a lot of individuals have discovered that money is important," Bevis said. "And they're ultimately declining our offers because they're able to get other offers, and at this point that other money is more enticing to them. So we are trying to find other ways to be competitive."

Bevis said advantages they try to pitch to potential employees is that the health department work seven-hour days, Monday through Friday, with no weekends, 12-hour shifts or being on-call. It will allow them to spend more time in the evenings with family or going to kids' after-school activities.

"It depends on what a specific individual or family is going to be looking for at that time in their life," he said.

Hunter said Bevis has to do a better job of reflecting the demographic representation of Black people in the department's workforce.

"That is unacceptable in the eyes of many taxpayers," he said.

<strong>A LOOK AT THE CENSUS</strong>

According to the 2020 U.S. Census, of the 107,502 people living in Kankakee County, 15,573 are Black or African American, or 14.5%.

"At this time we are working with a number of agencies, and I mentioned in my [monthly] report, I've had a number of conversations with Theodis Pace, president of the NAACP [of Kankakee County]," Bevis said.

"… We send all our [job] openings to Anita [Speckman, county administrator]. We send them now to the county board members individually so that they can send them out amongst their constituents if they want to, including Mr. Hunter, if he wants to. We send them to the NAACP, we send them to the Hispanic Partnership. We send them to the colleges, we send them to the hospitals depending on the type of position we're looking for."

Bevis has also met with Pace a few times to discuss how to bridge the gap.

"Some of it was just trying to come up with different forms of outreach, to get the word out that we had openings to make sure we were covering all the bases and that we're not missing anybody," Bevis said.

Currently, the health department has three openings, so the workforce is at 32 now, and it is fully staffed with 35.

The Kankakee County Health Department also has its own Board of Health that oversees its operations. It's a nine-member board, and the county board selects the individuals who sit on the board. At least two members on the Board of Health are Black: Dr. Syreeta Jones, a dentist, and Dr. Olatunji Akintilo, the medical director.

"We have a very diverse board of health," Bevis said. "We've got a number of black individuals and different ethnicities, different doctors, restaurant owners, nurses, with with a very diverse background. They are already aware of this situation, too. … This is all explained and talked about in regards to our report, so this isn't a surprise to them."