Manteno hires new police officer

MANTENO — Manteno is close to being fully staffed on its police department with the hiring of Joshua Spengler, who was sworn in at Monday’s village board meeting.

Spengler is replacing Sgt. Mike Berns, who retired in March after 26 years on the department.

“I like people,” Spengler said after getting sworn in. “I’m here to be there. … I like to talk so if I’m out, you’re going to know me.”

Chief of Police Alan Swinford said the department now has 18 officers, and it’s fully staffed with 21.

Spengler, 43, is originally from Tinley Park and graduated from Tinley Park High School. He spent the previous 10 years at police departments in Biloxi and Gulfport, Miss.

Swinford said when an officer retires, the department loses a lot of experience, so it’s beneficial to hire an officer who’s done the job for more than a decade.

“He spent over 10 years down there, and he gained a lot of experience,” Swinford said. “Those are busy departments. He’s got a lot of training. He’s an accident reconstructionist, level 123, which is a lot of training to get through. He’s a field training officer so he could almost train himself here.”

Swinford added he’s also been trained in motorcycles, is a judo instructor and was the Gulfport Officer of the Year in 2018.

“He’s really going to fit in well with the other officers, and we’re really excited to be getting him,” Swinford said.

Spengler said he visited the Manteno area a little over a year ago and fell in love with the place. His daughter is a student at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais.

“Just by the few meetings I had, I was like, ‘This is the place I want to be. This is where I want to work,’” he said. “This is where I want to put my time and effort in. The town has a lot of great things going for it. It’s only on the move, and it’s going to grow. The community is amazing.”

Mayor Tim Nugent, a former police chief, said Spengler made a good first impression.

“I think he’s a good guy,” Nugent said. “He’ll be a good addition.”