BBCHS adopts girls flag football program

BRADLEY — Girls flag football is coming to Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School in the fall, despite the school’s initial hesitation to add the new IHSA sport to its list of athletic offerings.

After students showed strong interest — more than 65 athletes attended an informational meeting at the end of May — the BBCHS School Board in June OK’d the program as well as coach and equipment stipends for the 2024-25 school year.

More than 80 students were surveyed regarding their interest level, not including incoming freshmen who might also want to join in the fall.

About 44 of the interested students were not currently participating in a fall sport.

“The cool thing is it’s a lot of kids that don’t play sports,” BBCHS Athletic Director Mike Kohl said. “We have a couple track and field kids from the spring, but we’re mostly including kids that normally wouldn’t be involved in anything after school. Like most schools in the area, and in the country, kids involved after school do better in school.”

The board approved an $8,100 stipend for a girls flag football head coach and three $5,100 stipends for assistant coaches, as well as a $6,275 stipend to cover the estimated costs for uniforms, soft helmet covers, footballs and cones.

In total, the expense is $29,675, with funding to come from the district’s athletic budget.

BBCHS Principal Evan Tingley said there would be a junior varsity and a varsity team, with two coaches to be in charge of each team.

“This actually has far more interest off the jump than boys volleyball had for us,” Tingley noted. “There are some challenges, but we feel like we can work through them. Space is always a challenge here.”

<strong>UNIFORMS ORDERED</strong>

When <a href="https://daily-journal.com/news/ihsa-announces-addition-of-girls-flag-football/article_4b1ac65a-cca3-11ee-82cf-1f318f1778ca.html" target="_blank">the Illinois High School Association announced in February</a> that it would be adding girls flag football to its offerings next year, BBCHS was one of three area schools that said there were no current plans to add the sport, along with Beecher and Watseka high schools.

Kohl, who is also the boys’ varsity football coach, said the girls who were interested in flag football based on the survey all rated their interest level as five on a scale from one to five.

“This gives a chance to kids who don’t play those travel sports [like volleyball and softball], maybe from a different socioeconomic background that can’t play travel, and they can now play sports,” he said.

Uniforms were ordered earlier this week, including 80 sets of home and away uniforms.

The school is still early in the process of hiring a coach. Kohl expects to lead the first camp for the sport later this month.

Between boys football and soccer, turf time is already tough to come by.

However, Kohl said athletic department plans to make sure time on the turf is “equitable.”

The Dynamo Soccer facility, at 715 W. Bethel Drive in Bourbonnais, will also be used for flag football practices.

<strong>LOW-COST SPORT</strong>

Superintendent Matt Vosberg said that he and other school leaders around the state believe that girls flag football will address equity issues, as the sport is more accessible to low-income students.

“This is one of the few sports, and one of the only girls sports — badminton might be the second one — that is not connected to a club, which requires thousands of dollars of investment by your parents,” Vosberg said.

Club sports require extensive travel, which can be costly. Flag football also requires less equipment than some other sports.

“This is a sport that really, girls that show up that want to get after it and want to put in the work are not going to be limited based on their family’s income,” Vosberg said.

Vosberg said funding is available for girls flag football through the NFL and the Chicago Bears. The organizations are offering $2,500 grants to schools.

“They are really promoting girls flag football,” he said. “If you think about it, it’s very smart from their perspective to increase future fans of the NFL.”

Vosberg noted that BBCHS will be one of the early adopters of the program.

Kankakee High School and Bishop McNamara are planning to form teams in the fall, along with some of the other schools in BBCHS’s athletic conference.

”High school athletics today is really expensive for a lot of families, so we’re happy that flag football it’s going to be more inclusive,” Vosberg said. “It was a surprise to see how many girls wanted to do it.”

<em>Sports Editor Mason Schweizer contributed to this story.</em>