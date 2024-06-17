Heard on the Street: Custer Park vineyard adding tasting room, Hoekstra receives merit award

Twenty minutes outside of Kankakee sits Custer Park, which houses a hidden gem known as Mistie Hill Vineyard.

Owned by Rich and Debbie Strylowski, the vineyard backs up to their home and takes up 5 acres of the 22-acre estate. They moved into their home in 2001 and bought the property for something completely different that didn’t pan out.

“I usually tell this story during every tasting because everyone’s always curious,” Rich said during a May 2021 interview. “I found out that the soils here are perfect for growing grapes.”

The property and the soil used to be part of the Kankakee River many years ago, which made the soil ideal for not only grapes but blueberries as well. When the couple’s initial plan didn’t move forward, they decided to buy a few vines from Walmart on a whim.

“We planted them on the fence and they took off, and we thought, ‘Huh, this is something,’” recalled Rich, who said they then put in another 150 vines that also took off. “A couple years later, we had our first harvest out of it. We took a sip and were like, ‘Wow!’”

Now, the couple is adding a new element to their business in which they make and sell wine: they’re in the midst of building a tasting room.

The Strylowskis broke ground last week on a 3,400-square-foot tasting room that will feature a 1,200-square-foot patio in the back that will overlook the vineyard. There will be a new production facility within the space as well as the actual tasting room.

“We decided to jump into it head first and open the tasting room,” Rich said recently by phone.

The plan is to open the tasting room at the end of October or beginning of November.

For more information on Mistie Hill Vineyard and where to find their wines, go to <a href="https://www.mistiehillvineyard.com" target="_blank">mistiehillvineyard.com</a>.

<strong>HOEKSTRA RECEIVES MERIT AWARD</strong>

Jerald Hoekstra has been honored with the prestigious Illinois Community College Trustees Association Certificate of Merit Award.

Hoekstra, who recently retired from the Kankakee Community College Board of Trustees, received the award at the ICCTA Annual Awards Banquet in Chicago on June 7.

The ICCTA Certificate of Merit Award celebrates individuals who have made significant contributions to ICCTA, the Illinois community college system, or an individual member college.

“Kankakee Community College extends its deepest gratitude to Jerry for his dedication and congratulates him on this well-deserved recognition,” said Cathy Boicken, president of Municipal Bank and chairperson for the KCC board of trustees, in a news release. “Jerry’s leadership has been instrumental in guiding the college through significant milestones and challenges.”

“Mr. Hoekstra’s receipt of this award is a reflection of his career-long dedication to the community college system and his impactful contributions to Kankakee Community College,” said Michael Boyd, president of KCC.

“Jerry’s commitment to enhancing educational opportunities and his support for critical developments at KCC have made an impact for KCC and the community we serve. This award is a testament to his remarkable contributions and the lasting legacy he leaves behind.”

