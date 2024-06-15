BBCHS Board hears referendum survey results, committee report

BRADLEY — After some residents voiced support for a proposed $70 million plan for facilities upgrades at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School during in-person community engagement meetings, the district now has data to show that right around half of people surveyed would be on board as well.

On Monday, the BBCHS District 307 School Board heard the results of an online survey conducted in May by Creative Entourage Research.

The board also heard a recommendation to move forward with the $70 million plan from the community facilitating team, a committee of residents tasked with informing and mobilizing the community on the high school’s long-standing facilities needs.

<strong>SURVEY RESULTS</strong>

The survey states that the district would be funding $8 million of the project with its own reserves; the previous estimate given during the planning process was $5 million.

That change means taxpayers would be asked to contribute a total of $62 million.

When asked if they would support the school issuing $62 million in bonds to fund building improvements, 51.5% of the 721 respondents said they would be in favor of the proposal, or roughly 371 people. Another 36.4% said they would oppose it, or about 262 people, while 12.1% were undecided or other, or about 87 people.

“This proposal would eliminate classroom trailers and improve learning spaces, safety and security and building infrastructure,” the survey indicated.

Survey takers were then told that the proposal would raise property taxes on a $200,000 home by approximately $23 per month, or $276 annually.

After learning this information, responses were 46.3% in favor, 44.4% opposed, and 9.3% undecided or other.

Undecided individuals from the first question were asked to reconsider at the end of the survey; the results then shifted to 48.7% in favor, 42.5% opposed, and 8.8% undecided or other.

<strong>COMMITTEE RECOMMENDATION</strong>

Angela Morrey and Amy Kemp, two co-chairs of the community facilitating team, gave the board a summary of the three community engagement meetings held at the school earlier this year.

Their committee is recommending that the board move forward with a $69.8 million plan for major building upgrades. The plan would require going to referendum during the November 2024 general election.

“We’re not looking at two or five years [in the future],” Morrey said. “We’re looking at 15, 20 and further down the road. We’re looking at our kindergartners now, and what it will look like when they graduate from high school? And then how do we get there?”

The approximately $70 million plan — which would include a fieldhouse addition, a main circulation corridor, new cafeteria and more — was in the middle price range of eight options presented by BLDD Architects during the second community engagement meeting.

At the low end, improving only mechanical systems would cost an estimated $10.3 million. Other renovation options ranged from $30 million to $65 million, while purchasing a vacant building for a freshman campus and making minor renovations to the existing building was estimated at $80 million. At the high end, constructing a brand new high school would cost $170 million.

About 60 community members attended the third and final community engagement meeting, and nearly all voted for the $70 million option (labeled Scenario 5) as their No. 1 choice by placing a colored sticker on the corresponding poster board.

“Scenario 5 is the recommendation based on what we heard,” Kemp said. “It’s the addition of 15 learning spaces. It addresses the functional needs of the school, and [it was] what most people felt was the most value for cost. We do see strong support both from our planning sessions and the public opinion polling for the district.”

If it moves forward with the recommended plan, the likely schedule would be for the board to adopt the committee’s recommendation during its July 8 meeting and approve a resolution for a referendum during its Aug. 12 meeting, Kemp said.

The deadline to file a referendum with the Kankakee County Clerk’s Office is Aug. 19.

<strong>MORE SURVEY RESULTS</strong>

Rod Wright, representative with Creative Entourage Research, said the survey shows a “huge majority” of people are out there who believe the school has needs.

The more pertinent question, however, is whether or not that belief will translate to “yes” votes on the November ballot.

Depending on how the question was asked, support hovered around 50%, he said.

“The issue is, do we have a fighting chance?” Wright said. “The obvious answer to that is yes, where you’ve got right at the majority you need in terms of voting yes.”

People were asked whether or not they agreed that, “People like me can’t afford higher property taxes, no matter how good the cause.”

To that statement, 54.8% agreed.

Wright noted he thought those in agreement with the anti-tax statement would be 10% to 20% higher for the BBCHS community.

Another statement read, “Our high school looks to be in good condition, but it is now time to reinvest in it so it can continue to serve our community and its kids,” to which 58.2% of respondents agreed.

“Some were agreeing with both [statements], and that’s not an inconsistent result in a lot of ways,” Wright said. “People live in a ‘taste great, less filling’ world. They want to vote twice.”

He added that only 21% of respondents agreed with the statement that “Our high school is fine just the way it is. Nothing needs to be done to improve it.”

The survey also asked people about which of the school’s facilities issues they would prioritize.

The highest ranked priorities were taking care of mechanical systems and improving the safety and security of the building.

About 49% of respondents said that construction of a fieldhouse was a high or moderately high priority. About 24% said it was a lower priority; 24% said it was not needed at all, and about 3% said they did not know.

Wright also said that a November election is ideal for passing a school referendum, as higher voter turnouts typically bring a better result for schools.

The people who vote against school referendums are typically men and older individuals, he said.

“We’re right at the 50, 51% mark [of support],” Wright said. “I think that if the school district does a really good job with informational communications beginning at the beginning of the school year period, when people get back from their summer break, that you can add to that [percentage] going into this.”