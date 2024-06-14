Local shooting range hosting free women's event

The Illinois State Rifle Association's local range is hosting a free women's event Saturday.

Empowering First Shots: Free Women’s Shooting Event will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Bonfield location at 1589 North 7000 Road West.

The event is designed to provide a safe and supportive environment for women to explore the world of shooting.

All skill levels are welcome. Participants will learn firearm safety and proper shooting techniques and all necessary equipment including firearms, ammunition, eye and ear protection will be provided.

Register for this event on Eventbrite at <a href="https://tinyurl.com/23bhfeab" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/23bhfeab</a> or contact Mandi Ehler at <a href="mailto:mandiehler@gmail.com" target="_blank">mandiehler@gmail.com</a>.