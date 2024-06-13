KHS coach hired as facilities manager for Dist. 111's K Center

KANKAKEE — Now that the doors are open on Kankakee School District 111’s new community center, someone will need to oversee the day-to-day operations of the facility.

That person was hired Monday.

The Kankakee School Board OK’d the appointment of Sam Jordan, football and strength and conditioning coach for Kankakee High School, to the position of facilities manager for the Dr. Genevra Walters K Community Center.

Jordan will earn $59,346 per year in his new position. He begins July 1.

Jordan has been a coach for the district since 2019.

He was previously an activities director for Kankakee Valley Park District. He has a bachelor’s degree in sports management from Millikin University.

Superintendent Genevra Walters said that Jordan will still be involved with the strength and conditioning program, but it won’t be his primary responsibility.

In his new role, Jordan will be responsible for managing and scheduling activities for the K Center.

He will report to Athletic Director Ronnie Wilcox.

Athletic practices and events for students have been held at the $26.5 million facility since its grand opening on May 20.

In the future, members of the Kankakee community will be able to schedule activities in the center. Walters said she is not sure how soon it will be available for the public.

Public scheduling will be overseen by Jordan.

Walters said that Jordan is a resident of Kankakee, grew up in District 111 and has been active with students in various athletic programs, including youth football.

“He has a really good relationship with students,” she said.

During Monday’s board meeting, two people spoke during public comment about Jordan’s competence for the job.

“He’s passed on several jobs since he’s been employed by the Kankakee School District that could’ve paid him $20,000 [or] $30,000 more,” said community member James Hill. “But he stayed committed to being part of this community, growing, being together, and helping the kids move forward in life.”

Michael Prude, a Kankakee city alderman and District 111 employee working in school security, said he has seen Jordan working effectively with kids for years.

“It is a community center; he’s a part of our community,” Prude said. “He’s been embedded in our community all his life, and I can’t see anybody else [in that position] other than Sam Jordan.”