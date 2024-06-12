Walters, Dist. 111 board reach settlement on hostile work environment complaint

KANKAKEE — Although Kankakee School Board members have publicly thanked and praised Superintendent Genevra Walters for her work, even naming the district’s new community center after her, it seems she will be leaving a troubled working relationship when she retires June 30.

Under the terms of a retirement settlement agreement, Walters has withdrawn a hostile work environment complaint filed March 18, 2022, against District 111, related to her interactions with the Kankakee School Board.

Per the agreement, which the board OK’d on May 13, the board will pay Walters $8,697 five days after her last day of work or last regular paycheck, whichever is later, to assist with the purchase of service credit from the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund.

In addition, the board will reimburse Walters up to $5,000 in legal fees related to the complaint against the district.

The board will also pay the full cost of Walters’ family health insurance until her 60th birthday. She is currently 55 years old.

According to the document, the board is denying Walters’ claims of unlawful employment practices, and Walters has agreed to waive the right to seek remedies for the alleged practices.

“[The parties agree] all matters alleged in said complaint are fully resolved,” it states.

Walters attended the final board meeting of her 10-year career in Kankakee School District 111 on Monday.

<strong>THE ISSUE AT HAND</strong>

The agreement states that Walters filed the complaint in March 2022.

However, Walters said former board president Barbara Wells filed the complaint related to the board’s treatment of the superintendent.

Walters said that after the complaint was filed, the board hired an independent law firm to launch an investigation into its claims.

“I want to go on record stating that I did not file the complaint,” Walters told the Daily Journal.

The firm began an investigation into the seven-member Kankakee School Board as a governing body, not individual members, she said.

“I advised [the board] not to investigate it,” Walters said.

She said she was then interviewed for several hours about things she has experienced since becoming superintendent.

Walters said the firm gave the board a report in November 2022, but nothing was done with the report.

While the issue is now resolved from a legal standpoint, Walters said problems have persisted concerning her working relationship with the board.

“I just don’t feel it’s in the community’s best interest to further do anything with it,” she said.

<strong>FILING THE COMPLAINT</strong>

Wells, former president of the Kankakee School Board, said Walters did not file a formal complaint.

“I initiated the hiring of an attorney to interview her and staff members about board members’ actions,” Wells said. “Because we’re not supposed to act outside of our capacity as a board. It’s only when we are in a meeting that we have our board powers, but people don’t stay within that framework.”

Wells said the board hired an outside law firm in April 2022.

The board did not ask the firm to complete its investigation after receiving its initial report.

“[The attorney] told us that if we didn’t complete the investigation, it would leave us open to being accused of covering up the problem,” Wells said. “But Dr. Walters didn’t bring the action. … She told us not to investigate. She wanted to try to sit down and have a conversation with us.”

Wells said that prior to losing her seat in the April 2023 election, she had started a series of equity training meetings with the board to improve some of the issues cited by Walters.

From Wells’ perspective, one of the main areas for improvement is understanding the roles of board members, the superintendent and administration.

<strong>COMING TO A RESOLUTION</strong>

Chris Bohlen, current Kankakee School Board president, said the purpose of the settlement was to resolve all pending issues between Walters and the district.

“There had been a claim filed of a hostile work environment,” he said. “We thought it didn’t have much value, that there was not much to it, but we wanted (everything to end) on a good note.”

Bohlen said that he and other board members wanted an investigation of the claims. He noted the district’s own legal team felt it would have been a conflict of interest to handle the matter, which is why an outside firm was hired.

“They took some statements from Dr. Walters, and that was really how far it got,” he said.

After receiving the firm’s initial report, the board decided not to move forward with a complete investigation, which would have cost the district an estimated $50,000.

“It was going to cost us a lot of money to do a complete investigation,” Bohlen said. “That was one of the incentives to [say], ‘Let’s put this aside and move on.’”