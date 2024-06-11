Kankakee Area LGBTQ Network hosts 4th annual Pride Picnic

There was no rain but an abundance of rainbows Sunday at the main shelter of the Kankakee River State Park.

Fair weather was enjoyed by the dozens of attendees of the Kankakee Area Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer Network’s fourth annual Pride Picnic.

The network hosts the picnic every year in June to celebrate Pride Month.

Colorful Pride flags and decorations filled the shelter.

Three area drag performers volunteered to provide entertainment, including Miss Champagne X, Fifi Fabulous and Mistress Rosie Rebel.

Children in attendance enjoyed the reading of a children’s book during drag storytime.

In addition to the potluck-style picnic, attendees also could partake in games and crafting activities.

Local social service agencies including Harbor House and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention were on hand to provide information about resources for the LGBTQ community.