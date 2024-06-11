Continuing the fight: Relay For Life of Kankakee County again raises thousands for cancer research

Survivors, caregivers and community supporters walked the walk in Kankakee on Saturday to help the American Cancer Society.

The 29th annual Relay For Life of Kankakee County, presented by Riverside Healthcare and Riverside Cancer Institute, hosted many area participants at Bishop McNamara Catholic High School including cancer survivors and caregivers, who were honored with the first and second lap of the event, respectively.

Relay For Life honorary chair Theodis Pace, president of the Kankakee County Branch NAACP and cancer survivor, spoke during the opening ceremony to share that he was “filled with hope, gratitude and a renewed sense of purpose.”

“When I first was diagnosed with cancer, it felt as if the ground had been pulled from beneath my feet,” Pace said. “The fear, the uncertainty and the overwhelming sense of hopelessness were very, very near-paralyzing. I was wondering how I would ever face the journey ahead, but amidst the fear and the confusion, I discovered something truly remarkable …

“A community. A community of support, an outpouring of love and an unbelievable spirit of hope that lifted me up and carried me through the darkest days.”

Pace, who was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2013, said an event like the Relay For Life is a “beacon of hope and a source of strength” for so many cancer patients as it provides more than just financial support for research and treatment. It offers a lifeline of emotional and practical assistance.

“It reminds us that we are not alone and that there is a vast and passionate community standing with us, cheering us on and working tirelessly to find a cure,” Pace said. “Relay For Life is more than a fundraiser. It’s a celebration of life, a testament to our collective strength and a powerful reminder that every step we take brings us closer to a world without cancer.

“Today, we honor all survivors. Those currently battling cancer and the ones we have lost,” he continued. “We are a community bound by experience with our unwavering hope of a brighter future. Together, we are stronger than cancer.”

During the event, Beth Brosseau, Kankakee’s Survivorship Chair, was surprised and presented with the American Cancer Society’s 2024 Glen Marcum Community Engagement Award.

{div dir=”auto”}Brosseau has participated in the Relay for 26 years, serving her second year as chair of the survivorship committee, and has served on many committees throughout her involvement with the Kankakee County Relay, said Michelle Pruitt, ACS Staff Partner. {/div}

{div dir=”auto”}{div dir=”auto”}”She is an amazing woman, leader and passionate volunteer for the American Cancer Society,” Pruitt said. “The Glen Marcum Community Engagement Award recognizes individuals who have consistently exhibited dedication, time, talents and treasure to achieve the vision and mission of the American Cancer Society.”{/div}{/div}

As of Monday afternoon, the Kankakee County event has raised $103,000, according to event organizers. This total typically increases as donations continue to be tallied.

The fundraising goal for the year is $135,000. To learn more about this year’s event and to donate, visit <a href="https://tinyurl.com/3k4wcmy9" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/3k4wcmy9</a>.

<strong>A LOOK AT LAST YEAR</strong>

In 2023, over 400 people participated in the Relay For Life of Kankakee County and raised $237,000.

Funds raised help the American Cancer Society attack cancer in dozens of ways, each of them critical to achieving a world without cancer — from developing breakthrough therapies to building supportive communities, from providing empowering resources to deploying activists to raise awareness, according to a news release.

Relay For Life is a volunteer-led experience that unites communities across the world to celebrate cancer survivors, remember loved ones lost to cancer and raise funds to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families through advocacy, research and patient support, and to ensure everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat and survive.

“We share a passion to save lives, celebrate lives and work to end cancer as we know it — for everyone,” said Michelle Sadler, Relay For Life of Kankakee event chair. “In 2023, more than 1.9 million new cancer cases will be diagnosed in the United States and more than 600,000 Americans will die from cancer.”

Since 1985, Relay For Life has raised $6.8 billion, allowing the American Cancer Society to invest $3.1 billion in cancer research, contributing to 3.5 million fewer cancer deaths. Dollars raised each year by over 250,000 Relay participants across the country help support the American Cancer Society’s mission in countless ways — providing education and advocating for the needs of cancer patients and their families, and providing essential services throughout their cancer journey.

“In Kankakee County, Relayers come together because of a shared passion for ending cancer as we know it,” Sadler said. “No matter how cancer has impacted your life and how you want to get involved, you have a team here, ready to welcome you.”

For more information on Relay For Life, go to <a href="https://www.RelayForLife.org/kankakeeil" target="_blank">RelayForLife.org/kankakeeil</a> or contact Michelle Pruitt at <a href="mailto:michelle.pruitt@cancer.org" target="_blank">michelle.pruitt@cancer.org</a> or Michelle Sadler at <a href="mailto:mlsbears@comcast.net" target="_blank">mlsbears@comcast.net</a>.