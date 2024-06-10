Let's Ketchup continues clearing lunch debt

Let’s Ketchup, the nonprofit dedicated to canceling lunch debt in local schools, made its latest donation on Wednesday.

This time, the funds went to St. Anne Grade School and St. Anne High School.

Mike Murphy, president of Let’s Ketchup, said the organization gave a total of $6,400 to the two St. Anne districts, with about $5,800 going to the grade school.

The high school had a lower amount of debt, about $600, because it was accepted for the Community Eligibility Provision, a national program that allows schools in low-income areas to provide free meals to all students without collecting applications.

The donation canceled all outstanding debt from last school year for both St. Anne districts, which are slated to consolidate as of July 1.

“That was pretty cool for us, just thinking it’s the end of the school year,” Murphy said. “Parents are getting the bills, and now they don’t have to worry about it.”

While he knows the organization can’t wipe the slate clean for all school districts, Murphy said it is a great feeling when it happens.

He said the collective lunch debt for just the seven districts Let’s Ketchup has partnered with is around $200,000. Some are on the CEP program and some are not.

“That’s just scratching the surface of Kankakee County,” he said.

Earlier this year, Let’s Ketchup canceled a portion of lunch debt for Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School and Kankakee School District, with $3,000 donations going to each district.

To date, Let’s Ketchup has given $28,400 to cancel lunch debt around Kankakee County.

<strong>CARE CLOSETS</strong>

In addition, this year Let’s Ketchup donated non-perishable food and personal hygiene items for school care closets in five districts, including Momence, Manteno, Bourbonnais Elementary, Bradley Elementary and Kankakee.

Next school year, it will be donating these items to BBCHS and St. Anne as well.

Donations will be made at the beginning and middle of the school year.

A $7,500 grant from the Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley will help to fund the donations.

Schools will be given surveys to ask about the top hygiene items needed.

“The idea is to not just pay off student lunch bills, but we’re also trying to get resources home to students through trusted social workers and teachers,” Murphy said.

<strong>UPCOMING EVENTS</strong>

The Let’s Ketchup Family Fest will be from noon to 3 p.m. June 22 at Perry Farm Park.

The free event will be open to the public and feature kid and family friendly activities, like inflatable games, bounce houses, craft booths and a barrel train.

The event will be a thank you to the community for its support as well as an opportunity to continue to spread the word about the organization’s mission, Murphy said.

The group will also be present at the Kankakee Farmers Market on June 29.

Visit <a href="http://letsketchup.org" target="_blank">letsketchup.org</a> for more information.