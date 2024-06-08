Tassels turned: Herscher student graduates high school, college in same month

If just one word could be used to describe Allie Kohl, it would have to be “determined.”

While the order of diplomas earned is usually high school and then college, 18-year-old Kohl graduated in May from both Herscher High School and Kankakee Community College.

The ceremonies were only a week apart, and because KCC’s graduation was held first, Kohl had her associate’s degree in her hands before her high school diploma.

During her junior and senior years, Kohl was enrolled in KCC’s Early College program, where she took general education courses and prerequisites for social work.

After graduating from KCC with a 4.0 GPA, as well as earning several scholarships and academic honors, Kohl now plans to transfer to Olivet Nazarene University in the fall to study social work and criminal justice.

She maintained a full calendar of activities at Herscher and KCC in addition to volunteering and working part time.

In high school, she played basketball and volleyball and was a member of the student council, Future Farmers of America and Students Against Sexual Harassment.

At KCC, she was president of both the psychology club and the Phi Theta Kappa Honors Society.

“I just like to stay busy, and I know it’s going to better myself in my future,” Kohl said.

She has her education mapped out to the date; she aims to complete her bachelor’s degree in May of 2026. She will be two years ahead of most of her peers.

From there, she will either pursue her master’s degree right away or jump into the workforce, depending on the opportunities available.

While her high school’s policy allows only seniors to enter KCC’s Early College program, Kohl had set her mind to enrolling as a junior. She knew KCC would be a better fit, somewhere she could excel with more rigorous coursework.

Her school district initially was not going to let her participate early.

So, she took matters into her own hands.

Kohl gave a persuasive speech to the Herscher School Board explaining why she wanted to continue on that educational path. The board then granted her the permission to start the Early College program.

Kohl noted that Principal Brad Elliot and her guidance counselor Darthy Bisaillon helped her through the process and were two of her biggest supporters.

“They were encouraging and assisted me the whole way,” she said.

Elliot said the school allows up to five students in good academic standing to participate in the Early College program each year.

Exceptions can be granted, however. One year, seven students applied and were accepted to enter the program. Kohl was only the second Herscher student to be allowed to attend KCC for two years.

“‘Determined’ definitely comes to my mind with Allie,” Elliot said. “She is a student who really looks ahead at the big picture. She’s a big-picture, goal-oriented kind of student, and when she sets her mind to something, she is going to go get it.”

KCC works closely with high schools to communicate students’ progress, he said.

“I think she represented herself, her family, the school in a very positive light,” Elliot said. “She definitely took advantage of the opportunity.”

Kohl currently works as an administrative assistant for a senior living facility and a teacher’s assistant at a YMCA daycare program.

In her future, Kohl wants to be a social worker and run her own private practice.

“I just want to help people,” she said. “Social worker just became the path.”

This past year, she completed 40-hour trainings for both Harbor House and Clove Alliance to begin volunteering with the local organizations, which provide education, advocacy and services related to domestic violence and sexual assault.

“My true passion lies with helping children in foster care and victims of domestic violence,” she said.

So, how does one achieve Kohl’s level of determination?

Kohl attributes her work ethic and ability to multitask to growing up on a farm in Herscher. The daughter of Jason Kohl and Lisa Patchett, she is the youngest of three siblings, including Halie, 20, and Kade, 19.

All three siblings took part in KCC’s Early College program.

Growing up, the children helped to care for the animals on the farm, including cows, pigs, goats, rabbits and chickens.

They all have been showing pigs at local county fairs “since we could walk.”

Kohl showed her final 4-H pig last year. With some wins and losses over the years, the experience taught her that it is OK to fail sometimes.

“The farm really taught me hard work, responsibility and determination,” she said. “Those are a few of the skills that helped me get through my college education, honestly, and I’m grateful to be raised on the farm.”

For now, Kohl is breathing a sigh of relief that she has two graduations under her belt and can enjoy some less hectic days before getting back to the grind at ONU.

As for advice she would give to others who want to get ahead, Kohl said to go for what you want and don’t let others stop you.

“Someone once told me never take no for an answer when it comes to my education. This person is right,” she said. “So I want to tell everybody else — don’t stop fighting for your education just because someone told you ‘no.’”