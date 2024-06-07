Kankakee Arts ColLAB opens in Majestic

A shared passion for the arts has not only bonded mother-son duo, Mary and James LeRoy, it has inspired them to bring that passion to the community.

With Mom’s love of art and son’s love of music, the two began brainstorming a couple of years ago the idea of creating a community space to share that love.

For the past six or seven months, they’ve been developing Kankakee Arts ColLAB, a community space where music, art and community events can happen.

Located on the second floor in suite 203 of The Majestic, 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, the space opened just recently after the lease was signed in mid-May. It will be open to all ages and will be a place for events, teaching and small shows.

A similar concept, Feed Arts and Cultural Center, existed for about five years in downtown Kankakee. While Mary was a member of Feed — and while both concepts are nonprofits — she said their goal is not to emulate what Feed accomplished.

“We certainly really appreciated what Feed did. … We super admire that,” she said. “We’re not trying to replicate it, but we’re super inspired by it.”

Working with the LeRoys is a small working board and a larger support board consisting of Matt Yeates, Brian Prairie, April VanHeemst, Michelle Cooper, Rhonda Love, Victoria Strole, Gabe Sterk and Hollie Erickson.

<strong>THE SPACE</strong>

Kankakee Arts ColLAB will be made up of two rooms: one is a retail space for artists to sell their products or for bands to sell their merchandise. Referred to as the artist co-op, this will be free for artists who agree to work in the space or teach a class.

The second room is a nonprofit business space which will serve as the community space for shows. This room is approximately 800 square feet.

Though small, there will be room in the hallway to spread out. Most music events will be after business hours as not to interfere with Majestic events.

To ensure a comfortable space and to keep it open to all ages, it will be drug-, smoke- and alcohol-free.

The LeRoys are excited to be part of the historic Majestic property, and Mary said that the building’s owners, Marci Sadler and Ken Lundquist, “are really interested in what we’re doing and really see our vision.”

“It feels like an anti-mall in there, like a collaboration mall,” Mary said of the building.

James said he likes being able to tell people they’re located in The Majestic because most know exactly where that is.

“I liked where it was centrally located in downtown, and there would be a bit of foot traffic,” he said.

<strong>MOTHER AND SON</strong>

Both natives of Kankakee, Mary, 46, teaches high school and elementary art at Grace Christian Academy in Kankakee and will oversee the community and arts aspects. James, 18, is the music promoter and curator and recently graduated from GCA.

Additionally, James is a member of several local bands, including Doghead, Adieux, and New Species, all of which will be performing soon at the new space. He also works part time for Pathfinder and at Prison City Vintage in Joliet.

Their goal isn’t to make money but to create a community space for all things art and music.

In addition to having a Kickstarter campaign — which as of late this week has raised a little more than $2,000 of its $2,800 goal to cover costs associated with the first month of operation — Mary said they will have a diverse funding plan, including memberships at different tiers, donations and grants and cover charges for certain classes and concerts.

She said most profits will go towards paying performing artists as well as rent and insurance.

“We’re not trying to make this a profitable business for us,” Mary said. “We’re just community-minded people who love working in our city.”

For more information on Kankakee Arts ColLAB, and to view membership tiers, go to <a href="https://www.kankakeeartscolab.com" target="_blank">kankakeeartscolab.com</a>.

Kankakee Arts CoLAB is hosting the following events at its newly-opened venue at The Majestic, 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.

• Rock show at 7 p.m. June 8 featuring New Species, Unseen Forces, Premeditated, and Adieux

• Art & Faith book discussion at 4 p.m. June 9; book is “Walking on Water: Reflections of Faith and Art” by Madeline L’Engle

• Crochet Club from 10-11:30 a.m. June 10 and is hosted by Lucy and Mary LeRoy. RSVP to juniebugjunie13@gmail.com and a $5 donation is appreciated

• Charlie Harper night from 6:30-9 p.m. June 13 featuring Harper puzzles and coloring sheets. Bring a snack to share to this donation-only event

• Emo show at 7 p.m. June 16 featuring 1.21 Gigawatts (in their final show) and Bloom. Cost is $10.

• Rock show at 7 p.m. June 22 featuring Safety Always Off, Eat My Jorts, and Doghead. Cost is $10.

• Teen music showcase at 4 p.m. June 23 featuring Kenley LeRoy, Snack Tracks, ella (ish), and Junebug

• Clothing exchange and vintage pop-up from 5:30-7:30 p.m. June 21. Free event; bring up to 10 clean clothing items in good condition to trade with others.

• Folk singalong at 7 p.m. June 25. Donation event; bring voice or instrument

• Hardcore show at 7 p.m. June 29 featuring New Species, Keep, Change of Heart, and Loot. Cost is $10.

• Rock show at 7 p.m. July 5 featuring Fatal Intent, Rustbelt, Intrusive Minds. Cost is $10 at the door.

For more events, go to <a href="https://kankakeeartscolab.com/events-1" target="_blank">kankakeeartscolab.com/events-1</a>.

For more information on Kankakee Arts ColLab and for Kickstarter information, go to <a href="https://tinyurl.com/2d57zuc4" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/2d57zuc4</a>. The Kickstarter campaign ends June 7.