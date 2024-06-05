Bourbonnais elementary book club choice sparks controversy

BOURBONNAIS — Controversy over the assignment of a young adult novel with sexually explicit content in an eighth-grade book club boiled over last week when the Bourbonnais Elementary School Board voted unanimously to deny the appeal of a grievance filed by the teachers union.

Bourbonnais Upper Grade Center teacher Lori Krecioch, who assigned “Looking for Alaska’’ by John Green in an eighth-grade book club for five students, has since been fired.

Krecioch did not collect all parental permission slips approving book assignments, and the slips did not include this novel’s title, according to the district and parents’ statements.

Several community members, including the mother and father of a girl in the book club, commended the board for its actions.

The board voted to dismiss Krecioch and not rehire her for the 2024-25 school year on March 19. The board voted to deny the union’s grievance on May 28.

Krecioch had been a teacher in District 53 since 2021.

<strong>THE GRIEVANCE</strong>

On behalf of Krecioch, the Illinois Education Association filed a grievance to appeal the “notice of direction” issued to the teacher by BUGC Principal Jeremy Outsen related to “conduct towards parents in meetings” and “utilizing parental consent forms.”

The letter was issued in response to a meeting held with Krecioch, Outsen, other administrators and the parents of a child in the book club.

Bourbonnais Education Association President Lauren Lundmark said the union wants the letter stricken from the teacher’s employment records.

The BEA’s next move will be to decide if it will move forward with the issue, which would mean arbitration, she said.

IEA representative Luis Caraballo-Burgos said the “notice of direction” was a form of disciplinary action equivalent to a letter of reprimand.

He said the district is using different language to avoid steps outlined in the collective bargaining agreement.

“You have not renewed Ms. Krecioch; she will not be coming back to work here in Bourbonnais in the fall,” Caraballo-Burgos said to the board. “So it feels at this point that it’s just insult on top of injury to include this letter, given the fact that you all subsequently decided to terminate her.”

He also said the district has failed to provide requested records, including documentation of when copies of the novel were purchased for the school and by whom.

“In any disciplinary case, the burden of proof is on the district,” he said. “We think the district has failed to meet that burden.”

He said appropriate notice was not provided to Krecioch before disciplinary action was taken.

He said that what Outsen was contending in the letter was reasonable; however, there was no investigation following the parent meeting before Krecioch received the letter, which would have allowed her to seek union representation.

<strong>DISTRICT’S TIMELINE</strong>

Superintendent Adam Ehrman provided a timeline of events and the district’s response to the grievance.

On April 2, the IEA filed a grievance for Krecioch pertaining to Outsen’s March 13 letter.

“The document does not contain any reprimand or discipline,” Ehrman said. “It does state that failure to follow these directives will result in employee discipline.”

The letter summarized concerns with the teacher’s interactions with parents and the use of parental consent forms, as well as other concerns, Ehrman said.

On April 3, Outsen emailed the BEA and Krecioch to schedule a meeting to discuss the grievance, which was held April 11.

“Mr. Outsen denied the grievance for numerous reasons, with a point of emphasis being that notice of direction is simply not discipline,” Ehrman said.

On April 22, Caraballo-Burgos appealed Outsen’s denial of the union’s grievance to Ehrman.

On April 26, a meeting to discuss the grievance at the second step was held.

On May 3, Ehrman denied the grievance. He then issued a revised notice of direction and emailed it to union representatives.

The revised notice stated, “This notice of direction is a management directive and not disciplinary.”

Ehrman said that management has a “clear right” to provide reasonable directives to employees.

“However, even if management decided to issue reprimand, or even an unpaid suspension for conduct, there would have been just cause in any case, despite that the union’s contention that your directive is somehow inappropriate is completely without merit,” he said.

<strong>ABOUT THE BOOK CLUB</strong>

Ehrman said the book club was formed by a group of English teachers prior to his arrival to the district in 2020.

“The district assisted with that endeavor by providing it with resources to obtain books,” he said. “Requirements were simple — make sure that you read any material prior to assignment, and make sure it is age appropriate. Then, the parental consent form process was created and required to be done with fidelity.”

At some point, teachers decided “Looking for Alaska” should be removed from the program due to age inappropriateness, so the title was omitted from parental consent forms, he said.

The book should not have been distributed to students again without inclusion on the forms, Ehrman said.

Lundmark noted that “Looking for Alaska” was assigned to an elective book club and was not part of the regular curriculum.

“The school district purchased the book and provided it to the teacher in her classroom, before the teacher ever worked here,” Lundmark said.

<strong>PARENTAL CONCERNS</strong>

Amy and Mike Warburten, the parents involved in the meeting with administration, said the permission slip for the book club never made it into their hands before their child started reading the book.

When they did see the permission slip, it contained other book titles but “Looking for Alaska” was not on it.

They also said Krecioch had an “attitude” when questioned about her selection of the novel during the meeting, and that she “stormed out” within five minutes.

Amy Warburten said the book contained “reckless and disgusting material” which amounted to pornography.

“I can really tell you what it taught them,” she said. “It taught them how to do unprotected things.”

She said parents should have been informed of the book’s selection and given a synopsis, as students of her daughter’s age don’t have the capacity to decide what’s age-appropriate.

“As far as just placing a note in her file, I actually find that as soft,” Amy Warburten said. “The teacher failed on many levels and exhibits poor judgment.”

She asked for a formal apology from the district.

“Our trust has been broken,” she said.

Board President Jayne Raef asked public commenters not to read from the book because children were present in the audience. She noted that all of the board members have read it.

“It was never my intention for someone to lose their job when addressing administration …” Mike Warburten said. “This may be the time to set an example for others who are standing by this teacher in support.”

Aime Byrne, a parent with four kids in the district, said she learned of the issue after parents spoke out during the March board meeting.

“After reading the book myself I was a little disgusted …” Byrne said. “They are 12 and 13 in eighth grade. Page 109 specifically of that book, that was a lot …”

Byrne said it is up to parents to decide what reading material is appropriate for their children.

While her eighth grade son loves to read Stephen King, she wouldn’t expect such material to be provided by a teacher.

“We wouldn’t be in this situation if the rules were followed,” Byrne said. “I’m totally against book banning. We have a phenomenal library across the street. Utilize it. But what’s in school needs to be age appropriate. It has to be.”

<strong>ABOUT THE BOOK</strong>

“Looking for Alaska” by John Green is a coming-of-age novel about a teenager leaving his high school to attend a co-ed boarding school and touches on themes of love, loss and the search for meaning.

The novel won the 2006 Michael L. Printz Award from the American Library Association.

The ALA placed “Looking for Alaska” as No. 4 on its list of the top 100 most challenged books in the United States in the decade from 2010 to 2019.

It was the No. 1 most challenged book in the country in 2015.

Due primarily to a scene involving an awkward encounter of oral sex between two teenagers, bans of the book have been attempted at schools in several states.

In a 2016 YouTube video, Green addressed the controversy over his book. He said the books allowed in schools and libraries should be up to teachers and librarians.

“I don’t believe that books, even bad books, corrupt us,” Green said in the video. “Instead, I believe books challenge and interrogate. They give us windows into the lives of others and give us mirrors so that we can better see ourselves, and ultimately, if you have a worldview that can be undone by a novel, let me submit that the problem is not with the novel.”

<em>The Daily Journal was unable to get in contact with Lori Krecioch.</em>