Brotherly Bonds: Bradley Central custodian remembered for dedication to work, family

Sanitary desks and doorknobs, squeaky clean floors, spotless bathrooms and litter-free hallways are easy to take for granted.

But keeping schools clean and orderly is a job that members of the Metschuleit family have taken seriously for decades.

All four Metschuleit brothers have been longtime custodians for Bradley or Bourbonnais elementary schools.

It all started with Kevin Metschuleit, a custodian for Bradley Central Middle School for 39 years. He died April 8 after a five-year battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 65.

Dan Metschuleit, 59, was a custodian for Bradley Elementary School District for almost as many years as the older brother he looked up to and admired.

Kevin took the job in 1984, followed by Dan in 1988.

After keeping Bradley schools in tip-top shape for 36 years, Dan swept his last classroom on Friday.

As of today, he is officially retired.

“The kids, I’ve enjoyed coming in and talking to them,” he said. “They say, ‘Hey, Mr. Dan.’”

Though they weren’t the nearest in age, separated by a six-year difference, Kevin and Dan had a close relationship since they were children.

For years, they both worked at Bradley Central, with Kevin working the day shift and Dan taking the evening shift.

“It made it a lot easier for both of us,” Dan reflected. “We enjoyed helping each other out and just the whole atmosphere working together. The fact I’m coming to work and knowing he’s there made it more fun.”

<strong>FAMILY VALUES</strong>

The other Metschuleit brothers, Gary, 68, and Tom, 57, have been custodians in Bourbonnais Elementary School District for eight and 22 years, respectively.

Gary works at Liberty Intermediate School and Tom works at LeVasseur Elementary School.

“We kind of all started out enjoying cleaning,” Dan said of his siblings. “We grew up like that. We all helped my parents out.”

Their parents, Joseph and Lucille Metschuleit, who still reside in Bourbonnais, were a big part of instilling the brothers’ work ethic and dedication to cleaning.

Joseph Metschuleit was a teacher and administrator in Bradley School District for 35 years until his retirement in 1999. He had also served in the Navy.

Each kid had their job to do around the house growing up.

“You didn’t talk back much,” Dan said.

<strong>END OF AN ERA</strong>

Bradley School Board President Terrie Golwitzer called for a moment of silence in honor of Kevin during the board’s April meeting.

“I don’t believe this district has been without a Metschuleit working here since the early ‘60s,” she said, noting their father’s career.

With Dan’s retirement, the only Metschuleit family member still working for Bradley School District is Kevin’s wife, Tina Metschuleit.

Tina has been a bus driver for the district for 20 years.

When Tina had taken a leave of absence from a previous job to take care of her father, Kevin suggested she come work for the school district.

“He was like, ‘Why don’t you come work for Bradley? We need bus drivers,’” she recalled. “I said, ‘Well, I’ll give it a try.’”

<strong>KEVIN REMEMBERED</strong>

A custodian tends to be one of the last people to receive thanks for doing their job.

Fortunately, Kevin’s work did not go unrecognized while he was still living.

Kevin was honored for his nearly 40 years of dedication to Bradley Central with a plaque in the teachers’ lounge that he helped to renovate.

The school mascot, a Knight, was named Sir Kevin Metschuleit.

“He was well loved,” Superintendent Scott Goselin said.

Bradley Central teacher Sarah Hasik said Kevin was “the life of the school.”

“He took a lot of pride in keeping the building looking nice,” Hasik said. “That was like his thing. Everything had to be in its place and everything had to be, not perfect, but he wanted everything to look well taken care of, down to taking a rag and dusting the railings on the stairs at the front entrance.”

Not only did he waste no time in getting things done around the school, Kevin was known for imparting his knowledge of cleaning and being handy onto others, from staff to students to his own family.

While they were working on the teachers’ lounge project together, he showed Hasik how to do things like installing kitchen cabinets.

He taught students to clean up after themselves during lunchtime. Trusted students were shown how to use tools to help their teachers with classroom tasks.

Whenever a spill or mess was made in the cafeteria, the kids would know to go look for a mop or a broom.

“He just taught people how to take care of things,” Hasik said. “He was very happy about that and just loved it.”

<strong>BROTHERLY LOVE</strong>

Tina said that her husband and brother-in-law were in sync with each other, especially when they worked at the same school.

“Kevin always took him under his wing,” Tina said. “They knew what had to be done, and then I think when Dan moved to a different school, it wasn’t the same for him, because he didn’t have that personal contact with his brother every day. They both took care of each other.”

For the past six years, Dan has worked at Bradley West while Kevin continued working at Bradley Central.

Dan noted he has felt more stress from his job duties in recent years, and he’s looking forward to his retirement.

He and his wife, Deanna, a teacher’s assistant for Bourbonnais schools, are preparing to move to North Carolina to live near their son.

“At this point, I’m going to be more relaxed,” Dan said.

With many changes happening in his life, perhaps one of the toughest is that he now has to fight the urge to call Kevin every morning.

“He was someone that I could turn to,” Dan said.

<strong>UNWAVERING DEDICATION</strong>

Despite his battle with cancer, Kevin continued working until about a week before he died, when he had taken vacation time.

“He still enjoyed coming in and making sure everything was running properly and cleaned,” Dan said. “Same with me. We just enjoy being around the kids and really maintaining the building.”

Kevin stayed strong through his cancer diagnosis and rarely missed a day of work.

“He talked about how coming to work made him feel better, made him feel like he had a purpose,” Hasik said.

Kevin was known to arrive to work at 5:30 a.m., an hour and a half before his shift started. He would walk around making sure garbage cans were empty and everything was in order before the teachers arrived.

Students who knew Kevin decades ago have reached out with condolences; many have shared that they will miss hearing Kevin’s catchphrase, “Yeah!”

“He did not walk into Central without a, ‘Hey, yeah, uh huh,’” Tina said. “He was going to make you respond in one way or another. He wasn’t walking through Central and you’re gonna miss talking to him.”

Evan Tingley, principal of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, worked on Kevin’s summer maintenance team for a few summers in the early 2000s.

“No matter what the job, Kevin did a great job finding joy in the work, and he took a lot of pride in getting the buildings ready to go for students in the fall,” Tingley said. “We all knew exactly what we needed to get done, and he made it fun along the way when the work wasn’t always really fun. Kevin is someone I appreciate a lot. Every district needs a Kevin.”