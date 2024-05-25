Business cabinet role filled in Kankakee Dist.111; Lance continues transition

KANKAKEE — The incoming superintendent of Kankakee School District 111 is making moves to fill her cabinet positions and get acquainted with the community before officially taking the reins July 1.

The Kankakee School Board approved the hire of Harrison Neal for assistant superintendent of business and finance during its May 13 meeting.

He will begin July 1 and earn an annual salary of $150,000.

Neal is currently the assistant superintendent of human resources at Crete-Monee School District.

He has more than 20 years of experience in education, including as a teacher, assistant principal, principal and assistant superintendent.

He earned a master’s degree in educational administration from Indiana State University, a chief school business official endorsement from Northern Illinois University, and a bachelor’s degree in social studies from Purdue University.

Neal’s hire came at the recommendation of Teresa Lance, District 111’s soon-to-be superintendent.

“Although he was over personnel, he just came with a breadth of knowledge and experience in the financial side of the house,” Lance said of Neal. “His personnel background goes hand-in-hand with the business office, so he really just hands down was amazing.”

Lance said a pool of nine candidates was narrowed down to four for interviews.

“We had more applicants than anybody thought that we would have, and we had some really quality candidates that applied,” she said.

Included in the interview process were the directors that the new hire would oversee, other assistant superintendents and a consultant.

“We had multiple perspectives to weigh in on who should be the next assistant superintendent of business,” Lance said.

Lance’s recommendation for a new assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, Kelly Gilbert, was approved by the board in March. Earlier that same month, the district’s former assistant superintendent of business was fired.

The board then agreed to give Lance five additional transition days in her contract, as she had hit the ground running with filling the superintendent’s cabinet positions and meeting with people in the district.

Lance said she has been having one-on-one meetings with board members and district administrators, as well as with Mayor Chris Curtis and other Kankakee city and police officials. She also has been attending community events, such as a teen violence prevention town hall meeting.

Lance was in attendance at Monday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Dr. Genevra Walters K Community Center as well.

She’s preparing for a meet-and-greet to get to know community members June 18.

“I’m just trying to immerse myself in the community,” Lance said. “I think the goal is to identify what are the strengths of the community that we can continue to build off of and where are the opportunities.”