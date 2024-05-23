Planting the seed: Curiosity Cube inspires STEM

"What do you want to be when you grow up?”

The question often is asked of students from before their first day of school until their last.

To help them explore an answer to that question, scientists from MilliporeSigma arrived at three Kankakee County elementary schools this week with the Curiosity Cube, a 22-foot-by-10-foot, retrofitted shipping container turned interactive mobile science lab.

It features hands-on science experiments led by real-life scientists, allowing visitors to ask questions and discuss the possibilities of a future career in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

For the second year in partnership with Kankakee-based nonprofit Still I Rise, the MilliporeSigma Curiosity Cube began its visit to the county on Tuesday at Lorenzo R. Smith Elementary School in Hopkins Park to spark students’ interest in STEM with a new theme focused on sustainability and recycling.

Upon entering the Cube, students embark on the journey of a common clothing item, a T-shirt, learning about its lifecycle through using digital microscopes and other scientific tools across three unique experiments.

• <strong>Exploring More Sustainable Fabrics:</strong> Students examine different types of synthetic and natural fabrics utilized in the fashion industry and categorize them based on their level of sustainability.

• <strong>Sustainable Operations:</strong> Students design and test a windmill that produces enough renewable energy to power a model T-shirt factory.

• Recycling a T-Shirt: Students explore the process of recycling an old T-shirt into a new one. They learn how old clothing can be sorted, shredded into fibers and re-spun into thread for new garments. Students also learn about the energy demands, water use and greenhouse gas emissions related to the fashion industry as well as ways to minimize their own environmental impact.

Still I Rise Executive Director and Founder Tocarra Eldridge-Robinson said it’s important to bring an experience such as the Curiosity Cube to the area to give students the opportunity to experiment with science and interact with real scientists as a way of exploring career options at a young age.

Pembroke native and Still I Rise Operations Manager Aaron Robinson, a former Lorenzo R. Smith Elementary student, agreed, adding it’s rewarding to see the kids have this experience.

“This type of resource was needed when I was a kid,” Robinson said. “So, I think it’s great to help provide this opportunity for the youth.”

The cube also visited Taft Primary School on Wednesday and visits Steuben Elementary School today, both in Kankakee. Curiosity Cube’s 2024 North American tour is holding 125 events. The visits are part of the program’s goal to help close the gap in STEM access in Title 1 schools.

Title 1 is a classification for U.S. schools where a majority of students are on free or reduced lunch programs and receive other federal support as the student population comes from low-income backgrounds.

To date, 95% of the schools the Curiosity Cube visited in the U.S. are classified as Title 1. It has reached 605 communities and 186,647 students so far; 88% of students also say they are more interested in science after visiting the Curiosity Cube, according to the project’s website thecuriositycube.com.

THE NEXT GENERATION

STEM occupations are projected to grow two times faster than non-STEM occupations in the U.S., according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, and there is an urgent need to train the next generation of scientists to fill this pipeline, MilliporeSigma said in a news release.

However, the next generation doesn’t recognize the breadth and depth of career possibilities in STEM, the release stated.

According to a global survey conducted in January by Wakefield Research on behalf of MilliporeSigma, about two in three middle school students have dreamed about a career that uses science or math.

But that interest isn’t translating into STEM careers as 48% of middle schoolers find it hard to see themselves as scientists, the survey found.

“Children are already natural scientists and budding engineers, as their favorite activities include building things (56%), exploring (52%) and taking toys apart (34%). Middle schoolers enjoy STEM-related classes, with most calling math and science fun (60%) and exciting (57%).”

MilliporeSigma, the U.S. and Canada Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, aims to bridge that gap between interest and career path with the Curiosity Cube.

“Our science education programs are designed to spark scientific curiosity and passion early, paving the way to a future filled with innovative breakthroughs and encouraging students to pursue careers in STEM fields,” according to the survey.

Audra DeMariano, Curiosity Cube coordinator, said giving students the chance to do free, hands-on STEM activities with real science professionals is key.

“It gives everyone the special opportunity to learn science in a really fun way and meet a real scientist,” DeMariano said. “They realize a scientist could be someone they would run into at the grocery store.”

DeMariano said the best part of the day is hearing little shouts of joy from the students and seeing the moment their eyes light up during a cool experiment.

“We’re inspiring the younger generation to be curious and to discover the world around them,” DeMariano said.

As the next generation grows up, they undoubtedly will discover their passions and career paths.

Maybe, after visiting the Curiosity Cube, a few more will choose scientist.