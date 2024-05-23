Electric vehicle charging stations coming to Kankakee Dist. 111

KANKAKEE — Electric vehicle owners soon will be able to go to school to charge their batteries in Kankakee.

The Kankakee School Board last week approved the purchase of 30 EV charging stations, with 10 each to be installed at Kankakee High School, Kankakee Junior High School and King Middle School.

Using clean energy incentives, the cost to the district will be less than $1,000 per site.

The charging stations cost $50,996 for the equipment and $72,000 for installation at each location, for a total cost of $368,898.

The district will be receiving $130,000 in incentives for each location, with $50,000 coming from ComEd and $80,000 coming from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency. Total incentives amount to $390,000 for all three sites.

The incentives bring the costs down to $996 per location, for a total cost of $2,988.

The charging stations are coming from PowerPort EVC LLC.

Kyle Nettestad, the company’s founder and principal, said the average price in the country to charge a vehicle is about 45 cents per kilowatt hour.

“These are public chargers, so this is a revenue stream for the district as well,” Nettestad said. “As the owners of the units, the district will decide what you charge.”

Superintendent Genevra Walters said the district plans to charge a bit below the average to encourage people to use its chargers.

The district’s price would be about 40 cents per kilowatt hour for the public and a further discounted rate for district employees and students.

“It’s been reported to me that some teachers have electric cars,” Walters said. “I know there will be in the next four to five years, but there aren’t very many charging stations around [right now].”

Walters said the plan at first was to get 10 charging stations for the high school, but the incentives made it possible to get them at three locations.

With charging stations at KHS, KJHS and King, they will be accessible on the east and west sides as well as in the center of the city, she noted.

The deadline to write the grant for the incentives was May 6, meaning the charging stations should be OK for installation this summer, Walters said.

The district has been exploring opportunities for clean energy for a couple of years, she said.

Nettestad said the charging stations will feature the standard North American plug, meaning it is accessible to most EV drivers.

While Teslas use a different plug, most Tesla drivers have an adapter, which costs about $20, so they can hook up to standard chargers, he said.

Nettestad said the stations will feature Level-2 chargers.

These are not considered “fast chargers,” or the Level-3 chargers, which can charge a vehicle in 20 to 30 minutes.

“The purpose of these [Level-2 chargers] is to kind of charge your vehicle while you’re at work or at school,” Nettestad said. “So, they’ll be able to charge your vehicle anywhere from an hour and a half to four hours, just depending upon where your vehicle is from a battery level standpoint.”

It would take two to three hours to get a vehicle from 20% up to 80% using the Level-2 charging station, he said.

Most EV drivers rarely charge their vehicles up to 100% because it can shorten the battery life, he noted.