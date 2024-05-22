Doors opened on K Center

About two-and-a-half years after plans were set in motion, the doors of the Dr. Genevra Walters K Community Center opened Monday.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the $26.5 million fieldhouse behind Kankakee High School took place after a screening of “Families and Faces Behind the Violence.”

The short documentary film was <a href="https://daily-journal.com/news/khs-students-share-stories-of-tragedy-hope-in-documentary-film/article_feb0bbb8-096e-11ef-970a-c75c1466c0a2.html" target="_blank">made by a group of KHS seniors</a> who explore how sports helped them overcome traumatic losses and experiences with gun violence.

Superintendent Genevra Walters said she envisioned the facility to be part of the “long-term answer to mitigating gun violence.”

“In my mind, the answer is more activities and more structure with meaningful adults and mentors that can support them …” she said. “We’re going to have layers and layers and layers of solutions in order to really make sure we’re supporting the community and make sure we have a safe place [for youth] to be.”

The junior high and high school combined have more than 400 athletes and 2,000 students, all of whom will have opportunities to engage in activities at the K Center, Walters said.

In addition to Kays athletics, extracurricular programs such as the Robotics team and JROTC also will be able to take advantage of the space, she said.

The 82,147-square-foot addition features four basketball/volleyball courts, a 200-meter track and two long-jump pits. Two of the courts are lined for indoor tennis as well.

About 17,706 square-feet of the existing high school building also were renovated as part of the project, including updates to the back gym and a new indoor turf room.

On the second floor of the fieldhouse are new offices for the athletic department and Youth Empowerment Program and a community room for events.

“This is more than just a building,” Walters said.

<strong>SCHOOL BOARD PRESENCE</strong>

Kankakee School Board President Chris Bohlen introduced fellow board members before the ribbon was cut and the public was invited inside.

Bohlen cast the only dissenting vote against the fieldhouse when it was first presented in November 2021 at an estimated cost of up to $16.5 million. The final cost estimate came in about $10 million higher at $26.4 million.

The project cost to date totals $26,548,444.18.

“I did [vote against it], but it’s here; the board wanted it, and we got it,” Bohlen said. “It’s a huge advantage for our district. If we program it like we want to program it, it will be active and full and things will be happening here all the time, and that’s what we want — kids attracted to it.”

Board member Jess Gathing championed the need for the facility since it was proposed; he also <a href="https://daily-journal.com/news/kankakee-school-board-backtracks-says-yes-to-2nd-long-jump-pit/article_70c87c40-622b-11ee-a8eb-5be0274d943a.html" target="_blank">pushed for a second long-jump pit</a> to be added to the facility’s plans in September.

“We’re behind because all the schools just north of us, in the northwest suburbs, they’ve had fieldhouses for years,” he said. “And we’ve got three track championships, and we’re running in the halls. So now, it’s a level playing field for us.”

Gathing said “timing is everything” in terms of getting the amenities the school district needs.

After Walters was hired as superintendent 10 years ago, she was able to secure a major construction grant that allowed for the remodeling of nearly the entire high school, he noted.

The COVID-19 pandemic then led to federal grant funding becoming available to pay for a portion of the fieldhouse, he said.

The district used about $10 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief dollars to fund the facility.

In total, the district received about $29 million from the second and third rounds of ESSER funding.

“Thank God again, for the blessing of God and COVID,” Gathing said. “COVID came, and we were able to do what we’re standing in front of today. It’s our center, the Dr. Walters Center here, and it’s all because somebody had the vision and had an open mind to look to say, ‘We at Kankakee deserve more.’”

Board member Tracy Verrett said she “never in a million years” would have dreamed she would be standing in front of a community center on the KHS campus.

“I remember growing up in the ‘80s, we had community centers,” she said. “We had places to go to do things. Somewhere, we lost that.”

Verrett said she “had to fight back tears” while watching the documentary about students’ experiences with gun violence.

“There was a lot of controversy about the building, but what stood out for me, this is a beautiful opportunity for our kids …” she said. “This is for our students; this is for our community, for our family — a place for healing, a place for dreams.”

<strong>BUILDING NAME</strong>

In addition to the price of the facility, another source of debate surrounded what to call it.

After a wave of suggestions from the public, Bohlen appointed a six-member special naming committee chaired by Gathing.

In February, <a href="https://daily-journal.com/news/kankakees-new-athletic-building-named/article_34a1e358-caba-11ee-81a3-b36789373b51.html" target="_blank">the board voted 4-3 to name it the Dr. Genevra Walters K Community Center</a>. Board members said the issue created division in the community and even resulted in threats to the board and naming committee.

The second most popular public suggestion was to name it after the late Kankakee schools teacher and administrator Greg Merrill.

Walters said former KHS principals including Merrill would be honored with a display on the wall immediately past the main doors of the center.

Walters, who will be retiring June 30, pressed her handprint into a small cement area by the front doors after the ribbon was cut.

<strong>GETTING TO USE THE K CENTER</strong>

Walters said the first 90 days of the K Center being open will be focused on letting students request to use it.

Some students already have asked about using the facility to host trunk parties, which are gatherings during which guests fill a “trunk” with essential items for someone who is heading off to college.

“There will have to be supervision, and we have to have some rules, but I think [students] should be able to use it,” she said. “That’s what it’s for.”

Once logistics are worked out, the space will be open to community members as well.

The community will be able to request times to use the facility through an online scheduling system.

Athletic Director Ronnie Wilcox said student athletes will be able to use the space for practices right away.

By the first week of June, it will be in full swing.

“To me, it’s like walking into the gates of heaven,” Wilcox said of the facility. “I think it’s just the continued idea that our kids deserve great things, and this is just a really big example of that. I’m excited for our students and our community to get to use it.”