Heard on the Street: Joy's Hallmark to close, Hardware Hank changes hands

After 44 years in business Joy’s Hallmark will be closing next month.

The retail chain specializing in greeting cards, gift wrap, ornaments, gifts for all occasions and items customers just can’t find anywhere else is at 17 Meadowview Center in Kankakee.

Kim Benoit, who operates the store her parents, John and Joy Rose, started in 1980, posted the following on the store’s Facebook page:

“To our loyal customers-thank you for your trust and support over the years. We will miss you.

“The conclusion of our lease at Meadowview and cost of moving to [a] new location along with current state of the economy, inflation and online sales have all contributed to this decision.”

John and Joy opened their first Hallmark store in 1980 next to the old Kroger in Bourbonnais. They started another Joy’s Hallmark in 1982 at the Village Square Shopping Center in Bradley, which was moved to the current location in Meadowview Center in 1986.

Joy’s Hallmark is holding a closing sale with 10% off everything in the store. It will remain open through the end of June.

“We’d like to thank our employees, some who’ve been with us for many years, for their hard work,” the Facebook post continued. “We are so grateful for their loyalty and commitment. We could not have achieved such success without them.

“While we are saddened by the closure of Joy’s Hallmark, we are grateful for the memories, relationships and experiences we have gained throughout the years. We will cherish these as we move forward with retirement.”

<strong>Hardware Hank now J’s Home and Hardware</strong>

After at least 50 years, Hardware Hank at 151 S. Main St. in Herscher, closed in December. The about 6,500-square-foot store had been Martin & Sons Hardware Hank for just more than 20 years.

Now, the space has a new name and new owners but will keep the hardware element.

According to Herscher Pilot, Jana Hartman and Jeff Pafford are the new owners of J’s Home and Hardware. They closed on the property May 6 and plan to open mid-July after renovations have been completed.

Hartman and Pafford, of Limestone Township, have a background in construction and know the importance of having electrical, plumbing, heating, lumber and other building supplies available for local contractors.

In addition to building supplies and hardware basics, they plan to offer pet foods, bird seed, propane, bait, grills and BBQ spices, according to Herscher Pilot.

They also intend to provide several services to the community. For example, UPS drop offs, Amazon returns, lottery tickets, as well as fishing and hunting licenses, are some of the services they plan to make available.

Dan and Jodi Martin had been the previous owners for 21 years.

<strong>Coffee shop, boutique hosting grand opening</strong>

From 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, The MILL Co. and Elizabeth & Grace will host a grand opening at 101 W. Dixie Highway, St. Anne.

Sisters-in-law Tiffany DeRocco and Jordyn Dietrich have turned their dreams of opening a brick-and-mortar coffee shop and boutique, respectively, into reality by merging the two businesses under one roof.

The MILL Co. specializes in coffee and sourdough bread, and Elizabeth & Grace is a clothing boutique featuring neutral-color options for all sizes.

