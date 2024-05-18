Grant Park graduates honored during Academic Signing Day

GRANT PARK — The hype surrounding a student’s college or university choice is sometimes reserved for those pursuing athletics, but that is not the case at Grant Park High School.

One week prior to their Friday graduation, 22 Grant Park seniors were met with cheers and applause upon announcing their post-secondary education plans during Academic Signing Day.

The annual event mirrors a traditional “signing day” when high school seniors sign letters of intent to play a collegiate sport.

But instead of just athletes, every student is given a chance to celebrate their career plans and highlight their achievements and scholarships in front of their families, teachers and peers.

About 35 students are in Grant Park’s class of 2024.

Superintendent John Palan said Grant Park has been having Academic Signing Day for about 10 or 11 years.

The event is a sort of “last hurrah” and the day is always filled with emotion, he said.

Principal Kyle Nevills, who came to Grant Park from the Watseka schools where he was an assistant principal, said the students look forward to the event because they’ve seen how “contagious” the excitement in the room gets.

“It’s a really empowering feeling to hear and see the impact that that student has made,” Nevills said. “And to show to younger students that this is what you can achieve, you can be that role model.”

Palan and Nevills took turns introducing the students and recounting stories of their impressions and interactions with them.

<strong>ALEJANDRA</strong>

One of the students Palan introduced was Alejandra Maldonado.

A first in Grant Park history, Maldonado did two signings: one for academics and one for athletics for Governors State University, where she plans to play volleyball and study physical therapy.

Her parents and siblings were by her side as she put black ink to paper to officially make her college commitment.

A parade of friends lined up to take pictures with her afterward.

“I was really nervous; my hands were shaking under the table,” Maldonado confessed. “I got super emotional, especially seeing a couple of my teachers and the staff [members] crying. It was such a rollercoaster.”

Having broken her leg twice, Maldonado said she wants to become a physical therapist to be able to help injured people “feel strong and confident again.”

Palan said that Maldonado seems the perfect fit for that job, as she is both of those things.

When he first met Maldonado, he thought, “She’s a firecracker.” She reminded him of his own daughter — tough and independent, but with a good heart.

“The mental toughness that this young lady has is absolutely incredible,” Palan said. “She approaches life only in one way and at one speed. She doesn’t go around obstacles; she goes through obstacles.”

The box of tissues on the table came in handy for wiping tears during Maldonado’s signing, particularly for Rhiannon Currier.

An administrative assistant for Grant Park Middle School, Currier was one of the staff members that Maldonado said made a difference during her education, alluding to how much their daily talks meant to her.

“I don’t see myself that way, so it’s hard to believe…” Currier said. “I started [working here] when she was in seventh grade. It’s been fun to watch. She’s an amazing young lady.”

<strong>LARRY</strong>

One of the students Nevills introduced was Larry Shedwill.

The past year was Nevills’ first as principal of Grant Park High School, and Shedwill was one of the first students he met.

Nevills was nervous about being accepted as the “new guy on campus,” and Shedwill helped to put his mind at ease. Shedwill even served on a student advisory committee.

“Throughout the course of the year, we hit it off pretty quickly and I got to know him pretty well,” Nevills said. “He’s got an awesome heart and a great sense of humor.”

Nevills appreciated how Shedwill reminded him that “it’s OK to chill.”

“I know that’s kind of silly, but there are so many things that are happening; all of us are juggling so many things, and I truly will be a little bit more like Larry and tell myself I’m chill and I’m OK,” Nevills said.

Art teacher Jennifer Capizzano was one of the teachers that Shedwill said made a difference in his education. He noted he would often find himself in Cappizano’s art room even if it wasn’t time for his class.

“Today is one of the most emotional days we have as teachers here,” Capizzano said. “But it is one of my favorite days because you get to see the impact you’re actually making on students, which they don’t normally talk about.”

Shedwill’s academic signing was for Kankakee Community College. His parents were by his side for the signing, and his friends surrounded him afterward to congratulate him on his choice.

Shedwill said he’s been attending the signing event since he was a freshman, and it “just felt right” that it was his time to participate as a senior.

“It’s almost like a school holiday,” he said. “I would say it’s like a last goodbye, but it’s more like a ‘see you later.’”

As someone who enjoys being busy and working with his hands, Shedwill plans to pursue construction management and aims to start his own construction business.

“Every now and then there comes a student that has an impact on us in a way that we wish we could impact them in,” Nevills said. “For me, one of those students is Larry. Larry has a special place in my heart because of who he is and how he carries himself. I wish that everyone could be a little more like Larry.”