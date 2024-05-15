BBCHS referendum presentation pushed to June

BRADLEY — The Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School referendum train is running a bit behind schedule.

A recommendation for a referendum to fund major facilities upgrades was slated to come before the BBCHS School Board during its May meeting, but instead, the presentation is being pushed back until June.

Members of a community facilitating team of volunteer residents will be making the recommendation based upon the community’s feedback.

Their presentation is set to include input from three community engagement sessions and the results of a survey that’s been mailed out to residents.

At the conclusion of the final community engagement session April 3, residents voted in favor of a $69.8 million option — which proposes the addition of a fieldhouse, main circulation corridor and dining commons area, plus the repurpose of areas such as the north and east gyms for educational spaces.

If voters approve the measure, the school district would be contributing $5 million from its general fund to back the project.

Superintendent Matt Vosberg said there was a delay in getting everything coordinated before Monday’s board meeting.

It took longer than anticipated to finalize the questionnaire and get postcards printed and mailed out.

Surveys are still being accepted. Residents who received a mailer can follow the QR code to take the survey or request a paper copy from the school. A link also can be found on the district’s website at <a href="http://bbchs.org" target="_blank">bbchs.org</a>.

“I don’t know if we’ll close the [survey] window, but we need the data in the next two weeks,” he noted.

The community facilitating team is scheduled to make its presentation during the board’s June 13 meeting.

The board had been targeting June for when they would decide which direction to go in regarding a potential referendum.

However, Vosberg said the board members will likely want to take some time to consider the information after their June meeting.

They could call a special meeting or wait until July to take a vote, he said.

Aug. 19 is the deadline for filing paperwork with the Kankakee County Clerk for inclusion on the Nov. 5, 2024, ballot.