Bourbonnais schools look to reduce residency fraud

BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais Elementary District 53 is looking to crack down on the number of students attending its schools but who live outside of the district’s boundaries.

Superintendent Adam Ehrman said that instances of residency fraud, where families who don’t reside in the district send their children to school using false addresses, have been increasing, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is a problem that is growing, and unless we address it now, it can get to a spot where it will be uncontrollable,” he said.

In the past year, there were more than a dozen confirmed cases of students attending Bourbonnais schools who lived outside of the district, along with a perhaps up to 25 suspected cases.

About 2,300 students are enrolled in the district.

On Tuesday, Ehrman informed the school board that the district will be requiring in-person registrations this summer for the upcoming school year in an effort to prevent residency fraud. Online registrations will not be accepted.

The change is currently planned only for the upcoming year, but it might be continued in the future if the process is effective.

“The continual uptick of residency fraud has just bogged down some of our administrative processes,” Ehrman said. “It does bog down the amount of services that we can provide to the taxpayers’ students.”

Ehrman noted that in-person registrations were the norm before around the 2010s, and it was the only option prior to widespread internet access.

“We know that we had a lot less residency issues when in-person registration was the normal, standard way,” he said.

The district will select summer dates when in-person registrations will be done for all students.

Some pushback from parents is expected initially because of the convenience of online registrations.

However, the shift is designed to ensure the district’s resources are going to the children who are legally required to attend there.

“It’s easier to be preventative than it is reactive,” Ehrman said. “And right now what we’re noticing is that we’re constantly chasing down trying to deal with the back end of the residency fraud, rather than preventing it on the front end.”

Avoiding the fraud eliminates having to uproot a child from school during the middle of the school year. It gets the awkward conversation with parents out of the way before the child has established roots in a school.

“This is really not a student issue,” Ehrman said. “It’s a parent issue.”

In Illinois, individuals who lie about residency status to a school district can be charged with providing false information, a Class C misdemeanor punishable by up to 30 days in jail and a $1,500 fine.

In addition, parents can be held liable for 110% of the cost of tuition.

The price is calculated based on a district’s annual financial report of the previous year.

For Bourbonnais, the bill comes out to $14,885.73 for the entire 2022-23 school year. Families are charged a prorated rate for each month their student attended fraudulently.

“That builds up pretty quick if you’ve been in the district for two to three months and you should not have been,” Ehrman said. “We really don’t have an option to not charge; we’re obligated on behalf of the taxpayer that we have to charge.”

He said that while it is a good thing that people want to send their kids to Bourbonnais schools, residency requirements must be enforced.

Schools are one of the main factors attracting people to a community, but they have to actually move there to reap the benefits.

“It’s a problem, but I can recognize why we have the problem — terrific schools,” he said. “That’s wonderful, but we also have to make sure we’re following the law.”