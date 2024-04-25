Walk Against Violence brings message of peace to Kankakee streets

Clutching a framed photograph of her 28-year-old son, who was shot and killed in Kankakee less than two years ago, Kathleen Glass walked the streets of the city of Kankakee to raise awareness of the lasting effects of gun violence.

She was one of more than 100 to participate in Monday’s inaugural Walk Against Gun Violence, an event hosted by Kankakee Forgives in collaboration with the city and Kankakee United to kick off Youth Violence Prevention Week.

“I wanted to [tell] the young people to put the guns down. It’s not worth it,” Glass said. “They need to be in school learning instead of pulling guns.”

A lifelong Kankakee resident, Glass has lost more than one family member to gun violence. Her son, Andre, died in a July 2022 shooting.

“It felt good to do the walk,” Glass said. “Hopefully, it touched some people around the town. I felt it was a good thing.”

Clad in bright orange T-shirts for gun violence prevention and awareness, participants walked about a mile and a half through the city streets escorted by Kankakee police.

Some residents stepped out onto their porches as the group passed by. Drivers honked their car horns in support.

“Maybe, it can touch some of the young people around that was watching,” Glass said. “I even seen little kids jumping up and down. It was catching the attention of people.”

Walkers carried hand-drawn signs with messages such as “Guns are the death of us,” and “This is a school zone, not a war zone.”

Young children led chants for peace, shouting phrases like “No more violence!” through a megaphone.

<strong>BRINGING POSITIVITY</strong>

Aaron Clark, program director of Kankakee Forgives, said the mission of the walk was to bring awareness of the services available to help people affected by gun violence directly to where it is needed most.

The team that planned the route was in agreement — they weren’t going to take the scenic route by the river.

“We’re walking through our neighborhood,” Clark said.

The group traversed areas of Kankakee where gun violence has been prevalent.

Starting at the Kankakee Forgives headquarters behind the former Love’s Christian Book Store in the city’s downtown, walkers traveled east on Station Street to Greenwood Avenue, then trekked north to Chestnut Street before making their way back to the start on Schuyler Avenue.

“As serious as gun violence is, we really want this to be a celebratory thing,” Clark said.

Organizers want the walk to become an annual event.

Kent Wade, a former Kankakee Public Library employee who now works in financial services and as a community motivator, said the walk was about meeting people where they are at.

“A lot of times, we don’t come to the areas where the negativity actually happens,” Wade said. “So this gives us the opportunity to start bringing a positive before something happens, to be proactive versus reactive.”

Their presence in the area was also about letting grieving people know that they are seen and that “their pain is felt,” he said.

“You get desensitized to it, but we shouldn’t,” Wade said.

<strong>TAKING ACTION</strong>

Wade said he lived on Hickory Street in the city’s 2nd Ward from age 15 to 19. He now lives on Greenwood Avenue.

“The conversation is deeper than the guns,” he said. “It’s the heart. It’s the pain. It’s the suffering. It’s the rebuilding and the healing that needs to take place.”

Wade dropped out of high school and experienced homelessness, but his world was opened to community and connections when he started working for the library.

He is known among friends as “the library guy.”

“I’m proud to say I am from a city that is taking action,” Wade said. “We now have to take the next step, which is touching those areas, understanding those areas, [making] sure those young people that need the job, they need the love, they can get that from us.”

Wade recently lost his nephew to gun violence.

He said he is deeply troubled whenever he sees one of his former “library kids” struggling with the same issues.

“With this conversation, it hits hard, because these are our kids,” Wade said.

<strong>FINDING FORGIVENESS</strong>

Ricky Austin, street outreach worker with Kankakee Forgives and a lifelong Kankakee resident, said that his road to advocacy started when he lost his brother to gun violence.

He now provides coaching and serves as a mediator for young people who want to escape the influence of gangs.

“I just want to help the community, help the kids, give them a better view of life than what we see,” Austin said.

That help begins with listening to young people, rather than simply telling them what they need.

It involves giving the young people something positive to do after the guns are put down.

“I want to be a different type of advocate,” Austin said. “I want to hear what the kids have to say.”

Compassion is needed for both the victims and perpetrators of gun violence, Austin added.

Both parties have families whose lives are forever changed by what happened.

“Once you realize the loss that you take, how that loss can affect you living the rest of your life, that’s when you start to think about forgiveness …” Austin said. “Once you forgive, you can become the person who you’re supposed to be.”

And while many people may be fearful of forgiveness, the process must start within oneself, he said.

“Sometimes, you have to let it go,” Austin said. “Because when you don’t let it go, the cycle repeats, and we find ourselves doing this, year after year, walk after walk … [When we] start to forgive, it slows down.”

<strong>DAYS WITH DADS</strong>

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, another Days with Dads event is set for King Middle School, 1440 E. Court St., Kankakee. Dads who would like to volunteer can call 773-640-9801 to register.

The purpose for this event is to show children that they are capable of being loved, while also showing that Dads are able to show love through positive interactions.

This event runs in conjunction with Kankakee School District 111, Project Headspace & Timing and Duane Dean Behavioral Health Center.

<strong>TEEN TOWN HALL</strong>

Though the event falls past the official Youth Violence Prevention Week, the upcoming Teen Town Hall will continue raising awareness.

From 4:30-6:30 p.m. Monday at Life Compass Church, 175 S. Wall St., Kankakee, teens in the Kankakee community are invited to share their thoughts and ideas on the topics of violence, mental health, school culture, career paths and community support.

<strong>MIDNIGHT BASKETBALL</strong>

Starting at 9 p.m. on Saturday nights through April at King Middle School, the gymnasium is open for a basketball event hosted by Kankakee Forgives. Each event sees around 50 youth and young adults.

For more information and volunteer opportunities with Kankakee Forgives, go to <a href="https://www.kankakeeforgives.org/get-involved" target="_blank">kankakeeforgives.org/get-involved</a>.