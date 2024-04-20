Steuben playground dedicated to Sara Loring

Kind words about Sara Loring were in no short supply Monday during her memorial playground dedication at Steuben Elementary School, where she taught for five years before she and her husband, Justin, tragically died in 2022.

But perhaps the most moving words shared came from Sara Loring herself.

“The pride that I feel working in the community that I live in is something I just cannot put into words,” she wrote in a 2016 email. “It is a remarkable feeling.”

Addressing a crowd of more than 50, Superintendent Genevra Walters read from an email exchange during Loring’s second year as a bilingual teacher in Kankakee School District 111. From 2015 to 2017, she taught at Mark Twain Elementary.

There, Loring finally found her “dream job.”

“I really love my job and my students,” Sara Loring wrote. “It is so fun to come to work each day.”

<strong>IN LOVING MEMORY</strong>

Monday’s gathering took place three months shy of the two-year anniversary of the deaths of Sara and Justin Loring. Both were 40 years old.

On July 15, 2022, the couple was killed in an automobile crash while visiting relatives in Georgia. A semitrailer ran a red light at an intersection and T-boned the family’s SUV.

Their three young children were injured in the collision.

At Monday’s ceremony, Noah, Liam and Lexi, now 16, 14 and 9 years old, were given plaques commemorating their mother’s legacy as a dedicated teacher.

Another plaque is affixed to the brick wall near the playground, where a picture of Sara Loring, smiling, is tucked just behind a blooming floral tree.

Walters thanked the Steuben staff for coming together and forming the idea to honor Sara Loring’s memory with a playground.

The playground was installed over the summer, replacing equipment that was 20 to 30 years old.

“Thank you for advocating for and loving Sara Loring,” Walters said. “Because the few times I interacted with her, she gave me hope.”

<strong>LORING CHILDREN, FAMILY</strong>

Though seemingly on the quiet side, it’s hard to imagine such a tragedy befell the Loring children just a short time ago.

The youngest, Lexi, was among the first to play on the bright blue and red playground equipment after the ceremonial ribbon was slashed.

Lexi doesn’t seem to be scared of heights; she climbed all the way to the top.

Noah and Liam could be seen taking in the fresh air and warm sun after hearing the community’s tributes to their mother.

Lisa and James Swisher, the kids’ paternal grandmother and step-grandfather, moved from Georgia to Limestone to take care of them.

They purchased a home two doors down from where the family lived.

“Same subdivision, same school district,” Lisa Swisher said. “We wanted to make the least amount of changes [in their lives] as possible.”

She said the children have been doing well.

“What I tell everybody is, ‘We are all learning our new normal,’” Lisa Swisher said. “It will never be easy. … You just learn to live differently.”

The family has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support.

“It really hit me when the entire community of Limestone was just like, they were just there,” she said. “It’s just amazing to me to see the impact that [Sara and Justin] both made on their community.”

James Swisher recalled being Sara’s “go-to person,” often answering late-night calls about electrical problems or other household issues that she and Justin couldn’t figure out.

“She was like a daughter to me,” he said. “The day we lost her and Justin, it was like I lost two children that day.”

However, the grandfather is able to see a silver lining — the three “absolutely beautiful children” that are still here.

“I couldn’t be prouder of these two young boys and this young lady over here, and they are growing up and maturing. … I consider it a privilege that I am able to be a big part of their life and to help my wife, Justin’s mother, raise them.”

Donna Decker, Sara’s mother, attended the playground dedication as well.

It doesn’t matter how much time has passed; speaking about her daughter is still difficult.

Decker could say one thing with certainty, however, regarding the playground.

“She would love it.”

<strong>REMEMBERING GOOD TIMES</strong>

For Rose Bailey, Sara’s colleague and close friend, talking about Sara is a bit more manageable.

The Steuben teacher of 19 years doesn’t hesitate to offer stories about her late friend.

That doesn’t mean it is an easy subject.

“Every day I have to walk past her classroom to get to mine …” Bailey said. “There’s not a place in Steuben School that she has not touched, and I’m glad of that. I’m glad of how much it hurts because she was that awesome.”

Bailey agreed that her friend would love to see students using the new playground, as it fosters imagination, motor growth and engagement more than the old equipment.

“The kids just loved her,” Bailey said. “She gave so much of herself to her teaching.”

When Bailey would oversee school dismissals, it was not uncommon for students to run up to Mrs. Loring for a last-minute hug when their rides arrived.

“Her impact on this building, on the students — it will last forever,” Bailey said.