St. George Elementary moving ahead with solar project

ST. GEORGE — Solar energy is in the cards for St. George Elementary School, which will soon have 85% of its electricity usage powered by the sun.

On Thursday, the St. George District 258 School Board approved the transfer of $900,000 into the district’s capital project fund to pay for ground-mounted solar panels to be installed to the south of the school’s softball field.

In total, $620,000 is being moved from the education fund and $280,000 is being moved from the operation and maintenance fund. Additionally, $300,000 of funds already tabbed for capital projects will go toward the solar panels.

The board OK’d the solar project in December at a cost of $1,193,000 for a 240 kW-ac (kilowatt alternating current) ground unit.

Prior to making its decision, the board looked at a feasibility study on the potential costs as well as savings and incentives available for using solar energy.

The district is slated to receive just over $900,000 in federal, state and ComEd incentives, which will cover about 75% of the project’s cost.

The incentives include $477,200 through the Federal Inflation Reduction Act, $346,566 through Illinois Solar Energy Certificates, and $79,200 from the ComEd Smart Inverter Rebate.

John Grill, the district’s comptroller, said that as the incentives are received, the district will transfer the money back into their original funds.

“We’re doing the fund transfer to fund it in the short term,” he explained. “Some entities, they might borrow money to be able to do a capital project like this. In our case, we have enough resources available [that] basically we can fund it ourselves and pay it back as the incentives come in.”

Most of the incentives will come within two years, while the state incentive is paid out over about seven years.

The unit will be used to generate about 85% of the electricity the school uses on an annual basis, Grill said.

Any excess electricity generated will go to the power grid, and ComEd will provide credits back to the school. This will likely occur when less electricity is needed, like during the summer when kids aren’t in school.

The school’s current annual budget for electricity is about $50,000.

With 85% of its electricity to come from solar energy, the district stands to save roughly $35,000 to $40,000 annually on electricity, Grill said.

The equipment has about a 25-year life span.

The project is slated to begin in June and is expected to be completed by December.

“The timeline is late fall, before the first of the year, the project will be online generating electricity,” Grill said.

Grill noted that ground-mounted panels are more common for solar projects in rural school districts that have available space, while rooftop panels are more commonly seen in urban area projects.

Ground-mounted panels have the added benefit of not getting in the way of future rooftop maintenance needs, he noted.

They are also cheaper to install, connecting to the building through an underground cable.