Lance given 5 extra days to transition to superintendent job

KANKAKEE — Kankakee School District 111’s incoming superintendent Teresa Lance will have an extra five transition days as she prepares to officially start her position July 1.

On Monday, the Kankakee School Board approved adding five transition days to Lance’s contract, for a total of 35 paid transition days.

Board President Chris Bohlen said that Lance requested the extra days because she has already hit the ground running with interviewing candidates to fill the superintendent’s cabinet positions.

With Lance’s input, <a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/news/district-111-hires-new-assistant-superintendent-of-curriculum/article_ee524166-eb90-11ee-86de-3b594583a27c.html" target="_blank">the board approved the hire</a> of a new assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, Kelly Gilbert, in March. The position had been vacant for a couple of years.

Lance taking part in the hiring for that position was planned; however, she has also been conducting interviews as the district seeks a new assistant superintendent of business services.

That endeavor was unplanned. The former person in the position, Cedric Lewis, <a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/dist-111-parts-ways-with-assistant-superintendent-of-business-services/article_cd333708-e09e-11ee-ae31-1742234af7a8.html" target="_blank">was fired in March</a>.

“Those things have taken time away from actually transitioning into the job,” Bohlen said.

Bohlen said that Lance has already spent “substantial time” in the district.

“She’s done more one-on-one interviews than she anticipated trying to get a feel for where things are …” he added. “We just want the transition to work, so on July 1, she is ready to go.”

Lance will be <a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/news/new-kankakee-superintendents-salary-determined-in-contract/article_b60e1406-b6c5-11ee-87ab-87f1772e8370.html" target="_blank">entering a four-year contract</a> and earn a salary of $225,000 in her first year, with annual raises of 2 to 5% based on performance.

She is being paid on a per-diem basis for the transition days.

“I’m grateful that she is as intense as she is in terms of coming down here and spending days in the district to get up to speed,” Bohlen noted. “The board did not want five days to stand in between her being up to speed and not quite.”