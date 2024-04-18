Local shelters rescue almost 120 cats from hoarding situation

The month of April is known to bring rain, but for two area animal shelters, it has been raining cats.

Nearly 120 cats were rescued from a hoarding situation in Iroquois County earlier this month, and the two shelters involved continue seeking help from the community in the form of donations and pet adoptions.

River Valley Animal Rescue, of Momence, and Iroquois County Animal Rescue, of Iroquois, each took in dozens of cats from a two-bedroom apartment in Danforth.

<strong>OVER 100 CATS AND COUNTING</strong>

The shelters were assisting Iroquois County Animal Control, which had been notified of the cats by the apartment’s landlord.

On April 8, rescuers from RVAR arrived at the home.

They left that day with 47 cats, including three mothers with a total of 17 kittens. The Kankakee County shelter currently has just under 100 animals in its care.

The next day, ICARe, Iroquois County’s only animal shelter, stepped in and took the remaining 70 cats, nearly doubling its number of felines overnight.

About 50 of those 70 cats are female, and almost all of them are pregnant — meaning the Iroquois County shelter’s numbers will soon multiply again.

Before this rescue, ICARe had about 90 total cats and kittens.

<strong>RIVER VALLEY</strong>

Jennifer Underwood, adoption coordinator with RVAR, said that based on a few photos she had seen, she believed going in that the cats could be helped quickly. She assumed there were maybe 50 cats total in the home.

“You’ve seen hoarding places where every ounce of the house was filled with feces; I didn’t see that in these photos,” Underwood noted. “I said, ‘OK, let me see what I can do.’”

When the team from RVAR arrived, they were met with a much different situation.

There were almost 120 cats in the home. Most were not spayed or neutered. Veterinary care was needed.

The family hadn’t asked for help like the shelter volunteers thought, so they were met with resistance and high emotions.

Underwood spent at least four hours dealing with the situation. After some time, she was able to convince the owner to part with 47 animals.

“The very first ones I saw were the moms in the carriers,” Underwood said.

<strong>IROQUOIS COUNTY</strong>

Margaret Fox, president of ICARe, said that as soon as the shelter learned what was happening, it came to take the remainder of the cats.

“There’s no way animal control could’ve taken in this amount of cats in one day,” she said. “We didn’t really have a choice; we had to step up and just try to do it on a wing and a prayer here. We’ve just got to make it work.”

ICARe volunteers also spent about four hours on the endeavor.

At this point, the residents were out of the apartment, but that didn’t mean the cats were going to cooperate.

“A lot of the cats were feral, or very afraid and acting feral, so we had to use nets, move appliances and furniture and really put some work into getting the remaining cats out of there,” Fox said. “It was really a labor intensive night, and we didn’t get everybody back to the shelter until about midnight.”

Their work was just beginning.

Just like the others rescued by RVAR, these animals all needed to be treated with flea medications, tested for parasites and given vaccines.

Some are being treated with antibiotics for minor injuries or scars. For the RVAR cats, more than half are sick and on antibiotics.

“For the most part, the cats are in good condition coming from a situation that was that intense and overcrowded,” Fox said.

The 20 male cats taken by ICARe were neutered this past weekend. One was adopted Sunday.

For the 50 females, the road ahead is going to be more complicated.

“We’re going to be dealing with a lot of increase in population regarding births…” Fox said. “So many of them are pretty much ready to pop.”

With a national veterinarian shortage, getting appointments to spay all of the female cats, a more complicated procedure than neutering a male cat, will take a little longer.

“This is something we are going to be dealing with for many months, probably until fall,” she said. “With getting all the cats situated and treated, all the mothers having their kittens, getting those [kittens] spayed and neutered, then getting the mothers spayed — it’s going to be a big project.”

<strong>UNIQUE SITUATION</strong>

Fox said this was the biggest hoarding case that the Iroquois County shelter has handled.

Most of the cats were a good weight, she noted.

“In that respect, it’s a lot better than what we’ve seen, and the house certainly wasn’t as bad as other hoarding cases we’ve seen,” Fox said. “But the amount of work that is before us and that will be in the next few months, it’s going to be very difficult in that way.”

Fox noted it is common with hoarding cases that a number of animals is given that turns out to be inaccurate.

ICARe was expecting to rescue 30 cats that day. They arrived with 30 carriers.

“We couldn’t leave any cats behind, because it was not a good situation…” Fox said. “We just had to finish it.”

Underwood said that she has also helped with several hoarding cases in the 13 years she has been with RVAR.

Underwood agreed that the situation had gotten out of control, but that the owner was attempting to care for the cats.

Each one had a name.

“The smell was bad, but I’ve smelled worse. I’ve seen worse,” Underwood said. “I’ve pulled animals out of worse conditions. I’ve pulled dying animals out of cages, and I will say these animals were not like that… I’ve seen a lot of people do worse things to animals, which is sad to say.”

<strong>SPAY AND NEUTER</strong>

Because the cats were not spayed or neutered, they had multiplied beyond what one home could reasonably provide care for.

Cats are known for their ability to repopulate quickly. As young as four months old, cats are able to reproduce despite not being fully grown until eight to 12 months. Yes, kittens may have kittens.

Underwood said that the number of cats in the apartment could have easily happened within just a few years.

Mother cats are ready to mate again less than eight weeks after giving birth, she said

“Please spay and neuter your animals,” Underwood said. “There are low-cost options out there.”

Specifically for Iroquois County residents, ICARe offers a low-cost spay and neuter clinic year round. The cost is $50 for the procedure plus rabies and distemper shots.

<strong>HELP NEEDED</strong>

Both shelters are in need of donations of items to care for the animals as well as funds to cover costs of things like medications, microchips and veterinary care.

Items being sought include things like cat litter, kitten chow and canned food. Cleaning supplies like bleach and Fabuloso are needed, as well as baby wipes.

Pets are available for adoption at both locations.

For more information on how to help, visit <a href="https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064767608263" target="_blank">Iroquois County Animal Rescue</a> and <a href="https://www.facebook.com/RiverValleyAnimalRescue" target="_blank">River Valley Animal Rescue</a> on Facebook.