Kankakee School Board OKs purchase for K Center

KANKAKEE — As the Dr. Genevra Walters K Community Center nears opening, another purchase has been authorized to get the space ready for students and the public.

This time, it was custodial equipment in the amount of $52,900.

The Kankakee School Board approved the purchase, which includes a 48-inch riding scrubber and related equipment from The Home Depot Pro, during its meeting Monday at Mark Twain Elementary School.

Superintendent Genevra Walters said that the custodial equipment should be the last major purchase for the community center as the district prepares for a grand opening.

“This is specific heavy equipment to clean the building,” she noted. “It’s not just a mop and a broom.”

The board <a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/community-center-furniture-purchase-okd/article_21e1743e-d5a7-11ee-957e-8fc7728fa850.html" target="_blank">approved the purchase of furniture for the building</a> for up to about $330,000 in February.

Walters said that there may be smaller purchases going forward, such as floor protectors for events that take place in the space.

“I doubt anything major will be coming up,” she said. “The building is almost done.”

The furniture should be arriving and the building is expected to be complete by the first week of May, she said.

The tentative plan is to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony May 9, which will be the same day as prom.

The $26.4-million facility has been under construction behind Kankakee High School since September of 2022.