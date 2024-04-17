BBCHS survey to gauge residents' opinions on referendum

BRADLEY — Residents within taxing distance of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, watch your mailboxes for an incoming postcard with instructions to take a survey regarding a potential referendum.

On Monday, Superintendent Matt Vosberg updated the BBCHS District 307 School Board on the district’s facilities planning process.

He said public opinion research will be the next step.

At the third and final <a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/news/bbchs-community-meetings-conclude-70-million-option-selected/article_5edd9a7a-f2a8-11ee-9d70-fb03125f35be.html" target="_blank">community engagement meeting held April 3</a>, attendees voted for a nearly $70 million plan as their No. 1 choice for addressing the school’s long-standing facilities issues.

The district’s reserves would fund $5 million of the project.

Taxpayers would be asked to fund the remaining $64.8 million of the total $69.8 million cost.

If a referendum passes, it is estimated that a $100,000 homeowner would pay $131 more per year in property taxes; a $200,000 homeowner would pay $291 more per year; a $300,000 homeowner would pay $451 more per year, and a $400,000 homeowner would pay $611 more per year.

“The next step for [the process] is to do a community-wide survey,” Vosberg said. “We will send out postcards April 22 to all households in our community.”

On the postcard will be a QR code directing people to take an online survey. The postcard will also direct those who don’t want to go online to contact the school so that a paper copy can be delivered to them.

The window to complete the multi-question survey will be April 22 to May 3.

Board President Justin Caldwell asked if it might be worthwhile to include a question on the survey regarding the Bourbonnais Fire Protection District’s proposed 0.21% tax rate increase that will be on the Nov. 5 general election ballot.

“Asking whether they would support one, both, or one or the other, I don’t know, but it seems like a good question to ask,” Caldwell said.

Vosberg said that school officials met with the district’s consultant and BLDD Architects to come up with questions, which are still in draft form.

“We didn’t think about that,” Vosberg noted. “It is interesting, our consultant had a different theory that [the BFPD referendum] would not impact us as greatly as we thought it would. That’s his speculation, but that is something to think about.”

The community facilitating team, consisting of local residents volunteering to help the school’s cause, will meet May 7 to discuss the survey data.

The team will present the feedback from the three community engagement meetings and the results of the survey during the board’s May 15 meeting.

The board is slated to make a decision in June.

<strong>HVAC BIDS APPROVED</strong>

Also on Monday, the board approved bids for HVAC upgrades and related work to take place this summer for a total cost of $1,205,508.

The work will include air conditioning the main gym and some ancillary spaces around the gym.

As part of the project, locker room spaces will also be updated to be more usable for coaches and athletes, including renovations to the restrooms and doors.

The awarded bids include: $235,000 for fire suppression work from MATCO, $552,808 for general trades work from Johnson-Downs Construction, and $417,700 for mechanical work from Precision Piping.