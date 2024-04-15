Heard on the Street: Eagle Scout making progress; Cams & Cues opens

The community has gotten behind Boy Scout Alexis McCullough, whose Eagle Scout service project is to bring a Gold Star Families Memorial Monument to Bourbonnais’ Marcotte Park, but more support is still needed.

She is now a little more than one-sixth of the way to her fundraising goal.

When the Daily Journal <a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/eagle-scout-project-targets-bourbonnais-park-for-veterans-memorial/article_6fc8c5fc-b4b0-11ee-b4a0-d364239b0f74.html" target="_blank">featured the 16 year old in January</a>, she had raised about $11,000 of the $120,000 needed for the black-granite monument, which honors families who have lost a loved one in active duty military service.

That included starting with $5,000 of her own money.

Since then, McCullough, a Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School sophomore and a Life Scout in Troop 319 G in St. George, has continued spreading the word, including making rounds at local government meetings.

In just a few months, she has managed to double the amount of funds raised.

McCullough reported at a recent Kankakee City Council meeting that she has raised about $22,000.

McCullough hopes to honor other Gold Star families in recognition of the support she and her family received after her father, Col. Mark McCullough, passed away unexpectedly on active Army duty about four years ago.

“I’m hoping to have $60,000 raised before October of this year so then we can hopefully install the monument by Memorial Day of 2025,” she told the council earlier this month.

Created through the Woody Williams Foundation, the monument will include four pillars representing the concepts of sacrifice, patriot, family and homeland.

For more information, visit <a href="http://woodywilliams.org/monuments/bourbonnais-il.html" target="_blank">woodywilliams.org/monuments/bourbonnais-il.html</a>, check out the <a href="https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100092443539093" target="_blank">McCullough Gold Star Monument Facebook</a> page, or contact 815-683-5005 or email <a href="mailto:GoldStarEagleProject@gmail.com" target="_blank">GoldStarEagleProject@gmail.com</a>.

<strong>CAMS & CUES OPENS</strong>

Cams & Cues has officially opened at 7096 W. Route 17, Kankakee.The space was formerly occupied by Fran’s On 17, which was in business for 24 years and went up for sale in 2018. Then, it was occupied by Copeland’s Roadhouse.

Cams & Cues, which is named in reference to motors (the automotive aspect) and billiards (which are available in the restaurant), co-owner Jerry Sims posted the official hours to Facebook following the March spot opening. Sims runs the business with co-owner Lowell Stovall.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. (with the kitchen closing at 9 p.m.) Tuesday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. (with the kitchen closing at 9 p.m.) Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. (with the kitchen closing at 9 p.m.) Sunday, and on Mondays from 4-11 p.m. there is bar service and pizza available.

The restaurant and bar features a large, enclosed patio space. Menu items include sandwiches, wraps, pizza, soup and salad, appetizers (wings, nachos, mozzarella sticks, pretzels) and more.

For more information, call 815-573-6952 or go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/camsandcues" target="_blank">facebook.com/camsandcues</a>.

To submit information for Heard on the Street, email <a href="mailto:editors@daily-journal.com" target="_blank">editors@daily-journal.com</a>.