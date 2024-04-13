Bradley Elementary Board OKs next year's school calendar

BRADLEY — Before kids can count down the days left of summer, the calendar for the following school year must be officially adopted.

The Bradley Elementary School Board gave that approval Thursday for the 2024-25 calendar for District 61.

The first day of school will be Aug. 21, except for preschool students.

Preschoolers’ first day will be Sept. 3, the day after Labor Day.

Other notable dates include the last day of school on June 2, winter break from Dec. 23 to Jan. 3, and spring break from March 24 to 28.

The reason for the difference in start dates is a planned construction project at Bradley East Elementary, which will be wrapping up in mid-August.

The district is planning to remove existing mobile classrooms behind Bradley East and replace them with a modular building addition, which will feature 10 classrooms, among them a music room and classrooms for the district’s preschool program.

Superintendent Scott Goselin said the district needs to hold 165 days of instruction for preschoolers in order to receive grant funding for the program.

To make up for the missed days at the beginning of the year, preschoolers will attend full days of school when half days are scheduled for the rest of the district.

There is typically around one half instructional day per month, or seven to eight total for the year.

Goselin said that school would start Sept. 3 for preschoolers “no matter what,” even if the addition is not ready, but there may be difficulties if the timing extends to mid September.

The modular addition, which will be connected to the back of the school, will cost $5 million from company Mobile Modular.

The most recent bid approval for the project happened last month.

In March, the board OK’d a bid for $1,179,114 from Tenco Excavating Inc., of Bourbonnais, for a new parking lot and site work at Bradley East.