Report analyzes Illinois' oversight of pandemic aid spending by schools

A recent report found that some Illinois schools may not have received federal COVID-19 relief funds timely enough to respond to the issues of the pandemic due to the state’s failure to communicate deadlines to submit spending plans.

More than half of the 801 local educational agencies (LEAs) in Illinois that received pandemic-related aid between March 24, 2021, and March 31, 2023, did not submit their spending plans within a reasonable timeframe, according to <a href="https://oig.ed.gov/reports/audit/illinois-oversight-local-educational-agency-arp-esser-plans-and-spending" target="_blank">the March 27 report</a> from the U.S. Department of Education Office of Inspector General.

An LEA refers to a local entity involved in education, such as school districts, county offices of education, direct-funded charter schools, and special education local plan areas.

<strong>REPORT FINDINGS</strong>

The report found that the Illinois State Board of Education “generally had adequate processes” to ensure plans for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds, the portion of the American Rescue Plan Act dedicated to schools, met requirements.

The state communicated “clear, accurate, and timely guidance and technical assistance” to LEAs regarding how to develop and submit spending plans.

However, Illinois did not communicate accurate guidance regarding when to submit those plans according to the U.S. Department of Education’s timeline.

As a result, 54%, or 434 out of 801 LEAs, did not submit plans within a reasonable timeframe, with one submitting its plan to Illinois more than 540 days after receiving its allocation.

Further, six LEAs still had not submitted their grant applications and plans to Illinois as of Jan. 11, 2024, more than two and a half years after receiving their allocations.

The report concluded that some LEAs may not have received critical funds timely or early enough to adequately respond to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic by addressing students’ academic, social, emotional and mental health needs, which was the purpose of the ESSER program.

<strong>IMPROVEMENTS, RECOMMENDATIONS</strong>

The report identified areas where Illinois’ process for reviewing reimbursement requests could be strengthened, including requesting and reviewing a list of expenditures.

“While Illinois has been consistent in how it oversees LEAs’ use of ARP ESSER funds, it does not request a listing of expenditures or review any supporting documentation from LEAs as part of its review of LEA reimbursement requests,” the report notes.

“Without supporting documentation to verify that the expenditures are allowable and properly accounted for, there is an increased risk that Illinois will not identify or become aware of significant compliance issues involving the ARP ESSER program.”

The USDE Office of Inspector General made two recommendations to Illinois based on its report.

The first is to direct LEAs that plan to apply for ESSER funds to submit their grant applications and plans to the state as soon as possible.

The second is to look at a sample of expenditures to ensure that federal, state and local requirements are met when reviewing reimbursement requests.

<strong>STATE’S RESPONSE</strong>

A letter from State Superintendent of Education Tony Sanders states that Illinois plans to strengthen its LEA reimbursement request protocol and incorporate the related activities by June of 2024.

According to the letter, ISBE had received 943 out of 953 ESSER grant applications and use-of-fund plans by Feb. 23, 2024, and it has requested the remaining 10 LEAs submit their materials. ISBE will also be providing technical support until submissions are received, he said.

The state has agreed to strengthen its reimbursement request protocol in the manner suggested by the report, including looking at expenditure report samples, verifying allowable or unallowable expenditure items, and more.