BBCHS continues seeking community input in referendum process

Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School is moving full steam ahead toward getting a referendum on the November ballot, but the community doesn’t have to wait until election day to weigh in.

Next week, the school will host its third and final community engagement meeting on facilities planning and funding.

Community members will hear additional details on three options for upgrading the high school’s facilities — costing $60 million, $65 million or $70 million — which were the most popular choices among attendees of the previous meeting.

“I think it’s the most important meeting because people get to vote,” said Amy Kemp, one of three co-chairs of the community facilitating team.

Attendees of the upcoming meeting, set for 6-8 p.m. Wednesday in the gymnasium, will be asked which option they think is best; the highest ranked option will be recommended to the BBCHS District 307 School Board during its May meeting.

“Even if someone hasn’t been at a meeting yet, they absolutely can come and learn everything that they need to know,” Kemp said.

One of the next steps for the district will be to conduct public opinion research to further gauge what the community would support.

That information will be brought back to the seven-member board as well.

The board is slated to adopt a plan of action in June; language for a potential ballot resolution would be voted on in July or August.

<strong>‘LET THE COMMUNITY SPEAK’</strong>

While the board will ultimately decide whether or not the district pursues a referendum and how much it will ask of taxpayers, Board President Justin Caldwell said the community’s input will carry significant weight.

“The community feedback sessions are going to have a huge impact on our decision making, just because we are really relying on the community to tell us what they want,” he said.

A community facilitating team of 20 local residents has volunteered to take the matter of getting people involved into their hands.

Each committee member was asked to inform their friends and neighbors about what the school is trying to accomplish and invite them to attend the engagement meetings.

This strategy is part of a citizens-led approach spearheaded by BLDD Architects. The partnership cost the district $30,000.

The board has discussed seeking a referendum in recent years, but those conversations were hindered by the timing of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the economy, Caldwell noted.

“That’s why, myself as board president, I didn’t want to have any part of those community meetings,” he said. “I didn’t want to have any influence over them, and so I asked the rest of the board to do the same as well and really let the community speak their mind [on] what they wanted to see for the school.”

<strong>LAYING IT ALL ON THE TABLE</strong>

The first two community meetings netted 75 to 100 attendees, who heard about the school’s long-standing facilities issues and multiple proposed solutions before breaking out into group discussions.

The results from the March 6 meeting were that the group favored options with price tags between $60 to $70 million. All three options in this range would include the addition of a fieldhouse onto the main building.

“The options do include a fieldhouse, which would allow us to consolidate other gym spaces and use those for classrooms and cafeteria space, [and] our fine arts actually as well,” Superintendent Matt Vosberg said.

“[We’re] trying to get our programming aligned with the building, so you don’t have a loud weight room next to a Spanish class or a science class … The fieldhouse allows us to solve multiple problems with one big solution.”

Variations in these three options will be explored Wednesday.

For instance, the $60 million option would also include the addition of locker rooms and a circulation corridor, while the $65 million option would include the addition of an event space and student entry, a media center and dining commons areas.

The $70 million option would include the event space, student entry and dining areas, as well as locker rooms, a two-story fitness room, and a new main entry.

Vosberg said these options will be discussed in greater detail, as well as their financial implications for taxpayers.

Estimates of property tax increases corresponding to each option were presented during the previous meeting; these figures will be updated.

“They’ll look at all the pros and cons, and then we’ll have a vote on which scenario they think is best for students and is a reasonable use of taxpayer resources,” Vosberg said.

<strong>DECLINED OPTIONS</strong>

Upgrading the school’s mechanical systems alone will cost an estimated $10.3 million.

The $30 million proposed option involved the addition of a new entryway and administrative area, student commons, media commons, cafeteria and performing arts space. The $40 million proposed option involved the addition of a competition gym with multiple courts, plus locker rooms and a fitness room.

The two options with the highest costs were estimated at $80 million and $170 million.

The $80 million option included the purchase and remodel of half of the former Bourbonnais CIGNA building. The location would function as the freshman campus.

The $170 million option included the construction of a new school on the district’s farm property in Bourbonnais Township.

Chris Hammond, chief school business official, said while the two most expensive options weren’t likely to be favored by the community, the information was presented so that all potential solutions could be explored.

He noted the CIGNA building would have limitations, as it was not built with students in mind; it would have required $50 million in renovations to bring it up to school code. That figure didn’t account for the increased operational costs of additional staffing that would be needed.

“A lot of people ask, ‘What does a new school cost?’ So we wanted to provide that, knowing that the tax impact is tremendous,” Hammond said. “A lot of people ask, ‘Why don’t they just build a second high school?’”

<strong>COME ONE, COME ALL</strong>

Vosberg said he expects attendance will increase at the final meeting.

“What I’ve heard is, people really want to make sure they have a voice on what gets shared with the board,” he said.

He noted the feedback so far has helped with refining the potential projects and solutions.

“One thing that’s come up is the safety component, with students having to leave the main building to go out to the portable classrooms every hour,” he said. “I think that really highlighted a focus area for us.”

The lack of cafeteria space, which means lunch periods go from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., is another common factor people want changed, he said.

School officials have said that everyone is welcome to participate in the process, regardless of their viewpoint on the need for a referendum.

Vosberg said that is still the case.

“We want as much feedback as possible from the community, and we want honest dialogue,” he said. “This is a generational-type decision, and we want to make sure we’ve checked all the boxes and listened to everybody in the community, gotten as much feedback and explored as many options as possible.”